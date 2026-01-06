Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for chronic cough

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, sources said on Tuesday.

She is doing fine and has been kept under observation of a chest physician, they said.

It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city, a hospital source told PTI, adding that she was admitted on Monday evening.

Gandhi had turned 79 in December 2025.