Home / India News / Relocation plan for residents of hilly areas needed: Athawale to Maha govt

Relocation plan for residents of hilly areas needed: Athawale to Maha govt

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday suggested the Maharashtra government draft a plan to relocate residents of hilly areas in the state on priority

Press Trust of India Thane
Athawale also said the state government can explore the possibility of shifting the residents of hilly terrains to foothills to save them from any potential calamity.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday suggested the Maharashtra government draft a plan to relocate residents of hilly areas in the state on priority.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the shelter housing survivors of the Irshalwadi landslide tragedy in Khalapur tehsil in Raigad district.

Athawale also said the state government can explore the possibility of shifting the residents of hilly terrains to foothills to save them from any potential calamity.

"The state government should work out a plan to rehabilitate and relocate such people on priority and appoint a committee," the Union minister said.

He said the permanent relocation and rehabilitation of the people living in hilly regions was the only solution to prevent the Irshalwadi-like incident.

Irshalwadi hamlet, located on the slope of Sahyadri mountain in Khalapur tehsil, was flattened by a massive landslide on Wednesday night. Rescuers have received 27 bodies till Saturday, while at least 81 people remain untraced.

Athawale was told that residents of Irshalwadi had in fact come down and constructed dwellings but the forest department razed them, due to which they returned to their original location.

"The Forest department is governed by rules and Acts. In such cases, the state and the Centre can resolve issues with the Forest department. The state government can acquire the forest land and in return allocate alternative land," he suggested.

Meanwhile, Raigad Resident Deputy Collector (RDC) Sandesh Shirke said camps are being organised for the last two days to issue various certificates and government cards to the landslide survivors.

He also said the panchnama of the losses is being conducted round-the-clock.

Shirke said the Gramsabha will decide about the location of a plot to be allotted to the affected families and the final approval will be given by the state government.

Also Read

Ramdas Athawale 'adopts' 5 year old leopard in Mumbai's SGNP

RPI(A) will work for social, economic equality in Nagaland: Ramdas Athawale

Ajit Pawar support to NDA will further weaken MVA: Ramdas Athawale

Assembly poll: Union Minister Athawale addresses election rally in Nagaland

Union Minister Athawale urges Muslims not to oppose Uniform Civil Code

NDRF calls off operation in Maharashtra landslide, death toll at 27

Don't merge Ananthapuri FM with Akashvani AM radio station in Kerala: Cong

Centre grants sanction to prosecute joint drugs controller in bribery case

Plea on free sanitary pads for class 6-12 girls to be heard by SC on Monday

Rumours, fake news major menace fuelling violence in Manipur: Officials

Topics :MaharashtraRamdas Athawale

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story