Home / India News / Centre moves SC seeking extension of tenure for ED chief SK Mishra

Centre moves SC seeking extension of tenure for ED chief SK Mishra

In a judgement earlier this month, the Supreme Court had dubbed the extension of ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra as illegal

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra, reported Bar and Bench.

Earlier this month, a bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, and Sanjay Karol ordered Mishra to resign on July 31 - four months before his third extension expires in November. The court ruled that the two extensions granted to him in November 2021 and November 2022 were illegal.

On Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged a bench led by Gavai to urgently hear a petition for a revision of the judgement. The court agreed to hear the case on Thursday (July 27) at 3.30 pm.

Mishra was first appointed as the ED's director for a two-year term on November 19, 2018. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government extended his tenure for a year in 2020.

In September 2020, the apex court directed the government not to extend Mishra's tenure any further. Despite the ruling, the government enacted two ordinances to ensure that the directors of the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could serve for up to five years. This enabled Mishra to work for another year.

In November 2022, the government extended the tenure of the 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer for another year. He was to remain in office until November 18, 2023, according to the government's notification.

Also Read

'Affirmative action' ends: US SC bans use of race in university admissions

Accountable by extension: Meet Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Director, ED

Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case?

Maharashtra political crisis: CJI Chandrachud refers case to larger bench

WFI election: Supreme Court lifts Gauhati HC stay, orders polls immediately

Healthcare for different socio-economic groups should be same: MoS

Centre will adopt Uttar Pradesh's health fair model: Mansukh Mandaviya

Bill introduced in LS to allow use of birth certificate as single document

TBM successfully launched at 1,000-MW Pakal Dul HEP in J-K's Kishtwar

Over 19,000 complaints, appeals pending with CIC: Centre in Lok Sabha

Topics :Supreme CourtEnforcement DirectorateCentreBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story