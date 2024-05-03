Home / India News / Pvt helicopter going to pick Shiv Sena (UBT) leader tilts in Maha's Raigad

Pvt helicopter going to pick Shiv Sena (UBT) leader tilts in Maha's Raigad

The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9.30 am

Photo: Pexels (Representative image)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 12:43 PM IST
The pilot of a helicopter was injured after it tilted during landing in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday, a police official said.

The chopper was scheduled to pick Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a public rally in connection with the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, he said.

The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9.30 am, he said.

While the pilot suffered injuries, the helicopter's rotor blades got damaged in the incident, he said, citing preliminary findings.

Election Commission of IndiaShiv SenaMaharashtraElection CommissionLok Sabha electionsHelicopter

First Published: May 03 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

