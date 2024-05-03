Home / India News / Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for special arrangements, check routes

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for special arrangements, check routes

A traffic advisory has been issued by Delhi Traffic Police for special arrangements for Friday, May 3. Check routes and more

Delhi Traffic Police Advisory
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 11:30 AM IST
Due to special traffic arrangements, Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory that will affect the traffic movement on some roads and junctions in the national capital today, May 3, between 9 am to 2 pm.

Delhi Traffic Police has released a tweet that reads, "Special traffic arrangements will be effective on 3rd May, 2024 from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM."

As per the official notification, the traffic will be regulated in Delhi on several routes on Friday. The affected routes are 
  • Mehrauli-Badarpur Road from Lado Sarai to Khanpur
  • Entire Press Enclave Road
  • Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg from Court Chowk to Khanpur
  • Aurobindo Marg from PTS Malviya Nagar Junction to TB Hospital
  • Anuvrat Marg from TB Hospital to Andheria Mor
  • Internal Roads around DM Office
The Naraina Flyover Carriageway section extends from Dhaula Kuan to Mayapuri, the route will be inaccessible to commuters due to necessary repair work. The route will remain shut to commuters for 20 days. During this period, the opposite road extending to Dhaula Kuan from Mayapuri will remain operational. 

Delhi Traffic Police restrictions/ diversions:

Commuters who are heading to Mayapuri from Dhaula Kuan are urged to use the following routes:

Route 1: Take Vande Matram Marg from Dhaula Kuan making a left turn onto Prof. Ramnath Viz. Marg, then another left at Rattanpuri Chowk onto Dev Prakash Shastri Marg. Thereafter, turn left at the Loha Mandi T-Point onto Goswami Girdhari Lal Marg, and finally a right turn at the Naraina T-Point onto Ring Road leading to Mayapuri.

Route 2: Commuters can also tune from Dhaula Kuan via Cariappa and then move to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg (Jail Road) until reaching Lajwanti Chowk. Then take a right turn onto Satguru Ram Singh Marg leading to Mayapuri Chowk on Ring Road.

Route 3: From Delhi Cantt Metro, take Maude Marg and then make a right turn onto Cariappa Marg to move to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg (Jail Road) until Lajwanti Chowk. Thereafter, turn right onto Satguru Ram Singh Marg leading to Mayapuri Chowk on Ring Road.

First Published: May 03 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

