Here are the hottest cities in India right now. Is yours on the list?

As India braces itself for scorching temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded the alarm, predicting severe heat waves engulfing multiple regions till May 5.

With the mercury soaring, parts of Gangetic West Bengal and isolated pockets across Bihar are set to bear the brunt of the heat. According to the latest data from the IMD, here are the top ten places in India that sizzled under extreme heat on Thursday:

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nandyal (Rayalaseema) - 46.2°C

Palawancha (Telangana) - 45.3°C

Bolangir (Odisha) - 45.0°C

Retanchintala (Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yaman) - 44.8°C

Karur Paramathi (Tamil Nadu) - 44.3°C

Kalaikunda (Gangetic West Bengal) - 44.2°C

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) - 43.6°C

Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu) - 42.5°C

Sheikhpura (Bihar) - 41.1°C

Balurghat (Sub-Himalayan West Bengal) - 41.0°C

With Odisha's Bolangir district blazing at a scorching 45 degrees Celsius, the IMD has sounded the alarm, issuing heatwave advisories for multiple districts, including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, and Nuapada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh and Ganjam.

Manorama Mohanty, Director of the IMD Centre, cautioned, "There will be no large-scale change in the day temperatures during the next three days at many places in Odisha ," news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, IMD's official release indicates that hot and humid conditions are anticipated over isolated pockets of Maharashtra, Karnataka Coast, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu during some days of the week.

In response to the scorching forecast, the Kerala government has issued a slew of directives, including the closure of educational institutions till May 6. With IMD issuing a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Kozhikode districts due to the impending heatwave, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged citizens to avoid direct sunlight exposure between 11 am and 3 pm.