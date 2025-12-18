Home / India News / Queues thin out at Delhi fuel stations as 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule kicks in

Queues thin out at Delhi fuel stations as 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule kicks in

At several fuel stations, vehicles were seen queued up as pollution certificates were checked, while some motorists without documents were turned away

Petrol, Oil, Diesel, Indian Oil
Petrol pumps reported a visible dip in footfall. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

With fewer vehicles rolling in and enforcement teams stationed at entrances, petrol pumps across the national capital on Thursday wore a quieter look as the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule came into force to curb worsening air pollution.

At several fuel stations, vehicles were seen queued up as pollution certificates were checked, while some motorists without documents were turned away, prompting a few to make phone calls for help.

At a Janpath petrol pump, Mukesh Kumar said the rules were justified but also questioned how people could be expected to stop using vehicles bought with hard-earned money.

Another consumer at the pump supported the move, saying the rule was necessary to control pollution.

A DTC in charge, JD Sharma, deployed at a petrol pump, said checks were being carried out manually as there were no cameras at the location.

"We are checking pollution certificates and noting down vehicle details, which will be shared with the department concerned," he said.

At the Delhi-Noida border, DTC sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar was seen checking vehicles for BS-VI compliance and valid PUC certificates.

He said officials were using devices to verify whether vehicles met BS-VI standards and turning back those that did not.

"The number of such vehicles is low today due to increased awareness," Kumar said, adding that fines worth around Rs 10,000 had been imposed for PUC violations since morning.

Petrol pumps reported a visible dip in footfall.

Nischal Singhania, president of the Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association, told PTI that the situation had remained peaceful so far.

"Traffic police and transport department enforcement teams are present at several fuel stations. Announcements over microphones are minimal, but we are seeing fewer vehicles coming to pumps," he said.

He added, "They may be refuelling in neighbouring states, so we request implementation of the rule across the NCR."  Another petrol pump owner said enforcement deployment was heavy but raised concerns about its sustainability.

He also said automatic number plate reader cameras were not effectively matching vehicle details with the Vahan database, making physical checks necessary.

The ban on the entry of non-Delhi private vehicles below BS-VI standards, along with the enforcement of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, came into effect in the capital on Thursday as authorities intensified measures to tackle air pollution.

Fuel pumps have been instructed not to dispense fuel to vehicles without valid pollution certificates, with enforcement supported by police personnel, voice alerts and camera systems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bengaluru apartment under probe for running parallel justice system

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings resume for 14th day in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Maharashtra FDA cancels 13 licences, suspends 32 medical stores in Nanded

Three Naxalites killed in encounter with forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Dense fog, cold wave alert in 7 states; Delhi airport issues advisory

Topics :air pollutionDelhi air qualitypetrolFuel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story