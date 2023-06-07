Home / India News / R K Singh urges women to increase participation in renewable energy sector

R K Singh urges women to increase participation in renewable energy sector

He also highlighted that women can play a big role in switching to green cooking which can be another big step in achieving net zero goal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
R K Singh urges women to increase participation in renewable energy sector

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh has exhorted women to increase participation in the renewable energy sector and steer the country's transition towards net zero emissions.

Speaking at a conference on 'Women in Renewable Energy: A Dialogue on Policy, Technology, Skilling, and Finance' on Monday, Singh mentioned India's key achievements in the renewable energy sector and stated that the country's actions are in line with commitments made in the Paris Agreement to limit the temperature increase to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels.

As per a statement issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Singh exhorted women to increase participation in the renewable energy sector and steer India's transition towards net zero emission.

Highlighting the role of women in combating climate change, he emphasized the significance of developing women-centric policies and implementation frameworks in the renewable energy sector.

Singh recognised how women are more effective in bringing about changes at the grassroots level through community engagement and household-level action.

He noted that women, especially in rural areas, can benefit from Decentralised Renewable Energy (DRE) appliances and gain reliable livelihood opportunities.

He also highlighted that women can play a big role in switching to green cooking which can be another big step in achieving net zero goal.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy announced the recognition of the work of women in renewable energy sector under categories, including fostering a gender-diverse work place; outstanding woman entrepreneurs (including startups and excluding rural areas); rural women entrepreneurs; NGOs or civil society organisations encouraging women for the use of renewable energy and women leading the change for renewable energy, separately in urban areas and rural areas.

The event was attended by more than 180 participants comprising stakeholders across the value chain, including representatives from Union ministries, state government departments, multilateral organisations, financiers, technology suppliers, and think tanks.

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Energy strategies in India, China contest for hegemony on Brahmaputra: Rpt

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

EEPC to focus on WANA region for enhancing engineering goods exports

One out of every five US student visas issued in India in 2022: US envoy

Rajasthan govt alots Rs 31 cr to Ajmer to boost its water supply system

India is winning at every single front, says Pakistani American businessman

Cabinet condoles loss of lives in Manipur violence, Odisha rail accident

Topics :RK Singhrenewable energy sectorrenewable energy

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story