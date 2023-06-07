Home / India News / Rajasthan govt allots Rs 31 cr to Ajmer to boost its water supply system

Rajasthan govt allots Rs 31 cr to Ajmer to boost its water supply system

In the state budget for 2023-24, Gehlot had made a provision for various works to boost the water supply infrastructure of Ajmer

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Jun 07 2023
The Rajasthan government Wednesday said it has sanctioned over Rs 31 crore for strengthening the water supply infrastructure in Ajmer city.

The financial sanction of Rs 31.14 crore approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be used to ensure a smooth water supply in Ajmer and renovate old pipelines or build new ones, an official statement said. In the state budget for 2023-24, Gehlot had made a provision for various works to boost the water supply infrastructure of Ajmer. Under this project, Rs 12 crore will be spent in 2023-24, Rs 16 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 3.14 crore in 2025-26, the statement said. Other financial approvals by the government include a sanction of Rs 2.21 crore for beautification projects in the Sirohi district, the statement added. The tourism department will spend Rs 1.62 crore for revamping the Dudiya Talab and the remaining amount will be used to construct a ghat near the Isbor Mahadev Temple in the district, the government said.

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

