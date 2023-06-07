India is winning at every single front, says Pakistani American businessman

India is winning on every single front and the world needs to learn from this, an eminent Pakistani American businessman has said while lamenting that the political and economic situation back home was "sad and dire".

Sajid Tarar, a pro-Donald Trump Republican Party leader, also said the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US later this month is going to be a landmark one.

Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

It will be a landmark visit of Modi to the US. And imagine the foreign policy of India, that they (the United States) are offering it NATO Plus membership. India is not interested in it because they want to enjoy its relationship with Russia," he said on Tuesday.

Tarar was referring to the recent resolution passed by the Select China Committee of the House of Representatives which has recommended that India be included in NATO Plus membership.

"At the same time, they already have BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) bloc, they already have G20, they already have Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Tarar told PTI in an interview.

India, Tarar said, doesn't want to undermine its leadership or future role in the world.

India is winning on every single front, and the world needs to learn from it. Frankly speaking, I'm looking forward to Modi having another wonderful, a marvellous trip to the US, he said, adding that addressing the joint session of the US Congress is a big honour for any world leader. That will be remarkable, he said.

Responding to a question on Pakistan, he said the country is going through a very tough time.

Not only your political stability but the financial crisis at the same time. And none of the parties that are involved has any roadmap for economic recovery or any political recovery. It is a very sad and dire situation right now in Pakistan, Tarar said.

Observing that every single Pakistani is responsible for the situation, he said: You cannot blame one person or one party. It is the entire country. Because the number one issue with Pakistan right now is corruption."



"No accountability. Every institution and judiciary is not working. Legislation is a joke, no opposition party. All the political parties, they are part of the hybrid system in Pakistan. I blame everyone. Right now, if you personally ask me, there is not a single institution that has a solution for Pakistan. That's a very sad situation, he said.

People of the country have to become Pakistani to find the solution, he asserted.

Right now, the regime, those are running Pakistan They have a Pakistani passport, but in their hearts and minds, they're living in the West; their kids are here, their properties are here, their bank accounts are here. They go to Pakistan on a part-time basis and make the policies there. Then they come back, Tarar alleged.

Pakistan witnessed turmoil after the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in April last year. He has been demanding fresh elections and had been at loggerheads with the government over the issue.

Violent protests erupted on May 9 after the arrest of Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad in a corruption case, leading to the vandalisation of over 20 military installations and government buildings.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested over 10,000 workers of Khan's Pakistan party across Pakistan as it launched a crackdown on those responsible for the violence.

Though he has since been released, the country's future remains deeply uncertain.