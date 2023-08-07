Rabindranath Tagore's 82nd death anniversary: Facts you didn't know

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore is remembered as a profound thinker and a magnificent author known for being an inspiration to millions of people in India and the world. He was known for his poems, melodies, brief tales, novels, plays, and even paintings; an immense body of work that continues to strike a chord with the masses till today.

His quotes and works of art keep on guiding India’s youth. Tagore didn’t just master artistic prose and poetry, his writings were interspersed with extensive political and social commentary. He was a popular and vocal critic of British rule.

Tagore was born on May 7, 1861 in Kolkata, India, and died on August 7, 1941. He was a crucial personality from the Brahmo family, popularly known as "Gurudev" and the "Bard of Bengal." Besides his other achievements, Tagore’s role was instrumental in spreading Indian literature to the remaining world. So, today, let's take a look at some hidden facts marking this eminent Bengali personality’s 82nd death anniversary.

His association with three national anthems

It’s common knowledge that Tagore wrote the national anthems of two nations - “Jana Gana Mana" for India and "Amar Sonar Bangla'' for Bangladesh. Apart from it, many individuals don't know the fact that he served as the inspiration for the "Sri Lanka Matha '' national anthem of Sri Lanka. Some others even argue that Tagore wrote the whole anthem.

Stolen Nobel Prize

In a Shantiniketan theft in 2004, Tagore's Nobel Prize medal was stolen. The Swedish Academy gave him two copies of the award, one in gold and one in silver. Being the first Asian to get the Nobel Prize, Rabindranath Tagore was additionally the first non-European to receive the award, for his exemplary contribution in literature.

Tagore was colourblind

Tagore started drawing and painting when he was sixty years old, and a few of his pieces were effectively displayed all over Europe. It was noticed that he was partially blind to red and green because of his odd hue mixes and eccentric aesthetics.

Visva-Bharati school at Shantiniketan

With his Nobel Prize, Rabindranath Tagore made the "Visva-Bharati" school at Shantiniketan. Amartya Sen, Satyajit Ray, and Indira Gandhi are just a few notable individuals who studied at this institution while operating under the Shantiniketan School System.

From 'Mahatma' To Gandhi

The first time Gandhi Ji was referred to as "Mahatma" is credited to Rabindranath Tagore. As per a few authors, Rabindranath Tagore is said to have used this title for Gandhi on March 6, 1915. The title "Mahatma" means "Good Soul" in English and is now frequently used as an honorific for Gandhi.

Story behind renounced 'Knighthood'

In 1915, after winning the Nobel Prize for literature for his extraordinary contributions, Lord George the Fifth of Britain knighted Rabindranath Tagore. But, he declined the knighthood in protest over the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of April 13, 1919, in which 379 peaceful and unarmed protesters were mercilessly killed by English soldiers under General Dyer's order.