Rahool Kanal, leader of the Yuva Sena in Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, has defended the March 23 vandalism at Habitat Studio in Mumbai, claiming that the attack was not premeditated but happened in “the heat of the moment” after the venue’s owner allegedly misbehaved with them. Kanal, speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday, insisted that the group of Shiv Sena workers did not intend to damage the property but were provoked by the studio owner, Balraj.

“We had no intention to vandalise. We went there just to talk, but the response we got triggered it. Had we planned it, we would have carried something with us. But we had nothing, not even our party flag,” Kanal was quoted saying by The Indian Express.

According to Kanal, the clash began when he and his associates approached Balraj to discuss a viral video of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, in which Kamra referred to Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor) over the 2022 Shiv Sena split. Kanal alleged that Balraj was “arrogant and rude”, dismissing their concerns by saying that he simply rented out the space and was not responsible for what performers said on stage.

“He did not talk to us properly and misbehaved. He was very arrogant and rude. The response we got there triggered the incident. It happened in the heat of the moment,” Kanal explained.

Kanal files fresh complaints against Kamra

On the same day, Kanal lodged a new police complaint against Kunal Kamra at Khar Police Station. He has requested an investigation into the financial transactions of Kamra’s YouTube channel, alleging possible irregularities and unlawful fund movements.

Who is Rahool Kanal?

Kanal, a 39-year-old Shiv Sena leader from Bandra, has been an influential figure in Mumbai’s political and social circles. He was previously associated with Aaditya Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) but switched loyalties to Shinde’s faction in July 2023, citing dissatisfaction with Thackeray’s leadership. Since then, he has been part of Shinde’s Yuva Sena core committee.

A commerce graduate from the University of Mumbai, Kanal is well-connected in Bollywood and the sports industry. He owns a restaurant in Bandra and has been seen distributing food kits alongside Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Kanal also heads the ‘I Love Mumbai’ Foundation and has served as a trustee of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, a prestigious religious organisation, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Kunal Kamra stand-up venue vandalism

A group of Shiv Sena workers led by its youth leader Rahool Kanal vandalised Habitat Studio in Mumbai’s Khar area on March 23, following the circulation of a viral video featuring stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. The video triggered outrage among Sena supporters who then vandalised the studio where Kamra had performed the stand-up show.

Following the incident, 12 individuals were arrested on March 25 but were granted bail the same day. Aside from Kanal, those arrested included Kunal Sarmalkar, Akshay Panvelkar, Vilas Chawari, Rahul Turbadkar, Govind alias Paddy, Amin Shaikh, Sameer Mahapadi, Shobha Palve, Shashank Kode, Sandeep Malap, and Ganesh Rane. All 12 are active Sena workers from Bandra and Khar.

Police complaints have also been registered against Kamra.

The incident has also sparked political backlash and debate on freedom of expression and whether there should be boundaries on what constitutes comedy.