Delhi Police files FIR against Arvind Kejriwal in 2019 hoardings case

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and others over allegations of misusing public funds to install large hoardings across the national capital in 2019. The case, which stems from a complaint filed that year, was confirmed in a compliance report submitted before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal on Friday. The complaint accuses Kejriwal, former AAP MLA Gulab Singh, and then Dwarka Councillor Nitika Sharma of violating the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 by putting up oversized hoardings in public spaces. A Delhi court had earlier directed police to register an FIR under Section 3 of the Act and investigate whether other offences were also committed.

Illegal hoardings a safety hazard: Court

In its March 11 order, the court mentioned that illegal hoardings not only diminish the city’s aesthetic appeal but also pose a traffic and safety hazard. “Deaths caused by the collapse of illegal hoardings are not new in India,” the court had warned. Despite the complaint being filed in 2019, an initial status report submitted in 2022 by the Dwarka South police claimed that no hoardings were found at the alleged locations, leading to no cognisable offence being made out. However, a revision petition led to the case being re-examined, with the Rouse Avenue Court finally ordering an FIR.

AAP says FIR politically motivated

In response to the court’s order, the Aam Aadmi Party questioned the selective targeting of its leaders. The party stated that the original complaint named several politicians across parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, and MPs Manoj Tiwari and Parvesh Verma. “It is strange that the media is only highlighting the case against Kejriwal,” AAP said in a statement. The next court hearing is scheduled for April 18, with Delhi Police seeking time to conduct further investigations.

