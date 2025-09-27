Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi begins South America visit; set to meet leaders, students

Rahul Gandhi begins South America visit; set to meet leaders, students

Gandhi will engage with business leaders to explore opportunities as India seeks to diversify trade and partnerships in the wake of US tariffs

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
According to the Congress, Gandhi will visit Brazil and Colombia, where he is expected to interact with university students
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on a visit to four South American countries, where he is expected to interact with political leaders, students, and businessmen.

Congress' media and publicity department, in charge, Pawan Khera, informed this without disclosing how many days Gandhi will be out of the country.

"Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on a visit to South America. He is scheduled to engage with political leaders, university students, and members of the business community across four countries," Khera said in his post on X.

According to the Congress, Gandhi will visit Brazil and Colombia, where he is expected to interact with university students.

He will hold meetings with presidents and senior leaders across multiple countries, strengthening democratic and strategic ties, the party said.

Gandhi will engage with business leaders to explore opportunities as India seeks to diversify trade and partnerships in the wake of US tariffs, it also said.

He will interact with university students in Brazil, Colombia, and beyond, fostering dialogue with the next generation of global leaders.

The crucial visit carries historical resonance, the Congress said, adding that India and South America have long shared bonds through the Non-Aligned Movement, solidarity in the Global South, and a commitment to a multipolar world order.

Rahul Gandhi's outreach continues this tradition while opening new avenues of cooperation in trade, technology, sustainability, and people-to-people exchanges, the Congress said.

It underscores the essential role of India's democratic opposition in shaping international partnerships and advancing India's global presence, the party also said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

About 1,000 people shifted to relief camps in Hyderabad after heavy rains

Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA, lodged in Jodhpur jail: Top updates

K'taka now proposes 2% cess on movie tickets for cine 'activists'' welfare

Sonam Wangchuk detained under NSA for 'provocative speeches': Ladakh admin

Maharashtra govt issues advisory as heavy rains forecast across state

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian National CongressCongressBrazilColombia

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story