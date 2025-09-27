About 1,000 people shifted to relief camps in Hyderabad after heavy rains

About 1,000 people living in low-lying areas here were shifted to relief camps as the Musi river was in spate following heavy rains in the city and other parts of Telangana, officials said on Saturday.

The residents of low-lying areas, who were evacuated to relief camps late on Friday, were being provided food and other essential items, they said.

The flood water entered the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), a major bus complex in Telangana, prompting authorities to halt the bus services. Passengers waiting for buses in the complex were shifted out safely.

The state-run Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) MD V C Sajjanar said in a post on 'X' that buses originating at the bus station are being operated from different areas in the city.