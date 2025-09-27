Home / India News / About 1,000 people shifted to relief camps in Hyderabad after heavy rains

About 1,000 people shifted to relief camps in Hyderabad after heavy rains

The flood water entered the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), a major bus complex in Telangana, prompting authorities to halt the bus services

Hyderabad rains
The TGSRTC appealed to the bus passengers to not come to the MGBS in view of flood water entering inside the complex (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

About 1,000 people living in low-lying areas here were shifted to relief camps as the Musi river was in spate following heavy rains in the city and other parts of Telangana, officials said on Saturday.

The residents of low-lying areas, who were evacuated to relief camps late on Friday, were being provided food and other essential items, they said.

The flood water entered the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), a major bus complex in Telangana, prompting authorities to halt the bus services. Passengers waiting for buses in the complex were shifted out safely.

The state-run Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) MD V C Sajjanar said in a post on 'X' that buses originating at the bus station are being operated from different areas in the city.

The TGSRTC appealed to the bus passengers to not come to the MGBS in view of flood water entering inside the complex.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who enquired about the situation following the heavy inflows in the Musi river, directed officials to take precautionary measures by monitoring the situation in all localities adjacent to the Musi river and shift people living in low-lying areas to relief camps if necessary.

The water level in Musi river rose after the gates of Hyderabad's twin reservoirs -- Himayatsagar and Osmansagar -- were raised following the heavy rains.

The Met Centre of IMD here has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in several districts and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in all districts of Telangana on September 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA, lodged in Jodhpur jail: Top updates

K'taka now proposes 2% cess on movie tickets for cine 'activists'' welfare

Sonam Wangchuk detained under NSA for 'provocative speeches': Ladakh admin

Maharashtra govt issues advisory as heavy rains forecast across state

Heavy rains lash Odisha as depression nears coast; CM reviews preparedness

Topics :HyderabadRainIndian monsoonRainfall

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story