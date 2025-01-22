Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Hearing deferred again due to lawyers' strike

Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Hearing deferred again due to lawyers' strike

Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey said the special MP-MLA judge Shubham Verma set January 30 as the next date of hearing to complete the cross-examination

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
While Gandhi surrendered in court in February, 2024, his statement was recorded on July 26, 2024 (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Sultanpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 1:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The hearing in the defamation case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was adjourned again due to the continuing strike of lawyers.

Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey said the special MP-MLA judge Shubham Verma set January 30 as the next date of hearing to complete the cross-examination in the case.

Mishra, a local BJP politician, filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi in 2018 in the court alleging that during the Karnataka elections, the Congress leader made an offensive remark about BJP leader Amit Shah which hurt his sentiments.

The case was pending for five years, and when Gandhi failed to appear, the court issued a warrant in December, 2023, summoning him.

While Gandhi surrendered in court in February, 2024, his statement was recorded on July 26, 2024.

The special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

Also Read

LIVE news: Quad to be force for global good, says EAM Jaishankar at bloc's meeting in US

News updates: No liquor for Delhiites from Feb 3-5, Feb 8 due to Assembly polls

Rahul Gandhi slams govt, says real development is when everyone progresses

Rahul Gandhi unwell, unlikely to take part in Gandhi Bharat event: Congress

News updates: Employment for Delhi's youngsters will be top priority in next 5 years, says Kejriwal

During his appearance in court, Gandhi claimed innocence and said a political conspiracy was being plotted against him.

The court subsequently directed the plaintiff to present evidence.

Though a hearing was scheduled on December 16, 2024, it was deferred due to the judge's absence. On January 2, 2025, when the cross-examination was not completed, the court set the next date for January 10, 2025.

However, the hearing was rescheduled for January 22, 2025 due to the lawyers' strike.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saif Ali Khan attack: Police visits actor's house to record his statement

J&K mysterious deaths: Rajouri's Badhaal village declared containment zone

RG Kar case: HC to hear medic's family, CBI before admission of WB's appeal

Explained: Why are the Lodha brothers fighting over the family brand name?

Taylor Swift at Jeet Adani's wedding? Gautam Adani clears the air

Topics :Rahul GandhidefamationDefamation caseIndian National CongressCongress

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story