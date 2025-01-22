Taylor Swift at Jeet Adani's wedding? Gautam Adani clears the air

Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani has cleared the air surrounding the much-talked-about wedding of his younger son, Jeet Adani. Addressing the media from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the Adani Group chairman confirmed that Jeet will tie the knot with Diva Shah on February 7. Contrary to the buzz, the billionaire revealed that the wedding will be a simple, traditional affair.

Taylor Swift might perform at the wedding. Other speculations included the presence of top international chefs, cutting-edge technology integration at the venue, and fleets of luxury cars being booked for the celebrations. The clarification comes after unverified reports went viral online, claiming global pop iconmight perform at the wedding. Other speculations included the presence of top international chefs, cutting-edge technology integration at the venue, and fleets of luxury cars being booked for the celebrations.

Gautam Adani sets the record straight

Speaking to reporters, Gautam Adani said, “Jeet’s wedding is on the 7th of February. Our way of life is like that of common people. Jeet’s wedding will be very traditional, conducted in a very simple manner.”

When asked if celebrities or high-profile guests might make an appearance, the industrialist dismissed the idea outright. “No, not at all,” he said, reiterating that the wedding will be a private affair with only close family in attendance. Adani also shared that Jeet had joined him at the Maha Kumbh to seek blessings from Ma Ganga ahead of the special day.

Jeet Adani’s wedding to remain private

With this statement, Gautam Adani has put an end to the swirling rumours that Hollywood stars or global icons would attend the wedding. The focus, he emphasised, remains on the couple and their families celebrating in a traditional and intimate setting.

Jeet Adani, the younger son of Gautam and Priti Adani, will marry Diva Shah, daughter of Jaimin Shah, in Ahmedabad. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Jeet has been a part of the Adani Group since 2019.