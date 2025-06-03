Rahul Gandhi launches 'Sangthan Srijan Abhiyan' in Madhya Pradesh

Former Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched the Congress Party’s Organisation Rejuvenation Campaign (Sangthan Srijan Abhiyan) in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. He strongly criticised the BJP-led central government over the issue of caste census, stating that he supports it to expose the true social fabric of the country.

Addressing members of the State Congress Committee, district and block presidents, and AICC members at Ravindra Bhavan, Rahul said, "If a caste census is conducted, the BJP's Adani-Ambani model will collapse because the country will realise that 90 per cent of the population is not benefiting, while all the wealth is concentrated among 5 to 10 per cent of people. In such a scenario, the public will naturally stop them."

Regarding Madhya Pradesh, Rahul remarked, “There is no shortage of Congress ideology, leaders, or workers in the state. The very people sitting in this room have the talent to defeat the BJP, but their hands are tied because their voices are not properly heard within the Congress organisation. This is our army, ready to fight and sacrifice, but a few individuals keep making misleading statements. Some do so out of frustration, while others indirectly work for the BJP. Therefore, the working committee has decided to start with appointing district presidents and strengthen the party from there in Madhya Pradesh.”

Rahul emphasised the need to distinguish between racehorses and ceremonial horses, saying Congress has three types of horses: ceremonial horses, racehorses, and lame horses. He asserted that each must be placed in their rightful category—racehorses should compete, while lame horses should be retired. He also stressed the importance of strengthening Congress committees at the block and district levels, stating that candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be selected based on recommendations from these committees. During a meeting with state legislators, Abhay Mishra, MLA from Semaria constituency in Rewa district, expressed concerns: “We do not see any leader in Madhya Pradesh who can lead us to victory in elections.” Rahul responded, “You may not see them, but I can identify at least 10 leaders who have the capability to form a government and lead in Madhya Pradesh.”