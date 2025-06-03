Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi launches 'Sangthan Srijan Abhiyan' in Madhya Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi launches 'Sangthan Srijan Abhiyan' in Madhya Pradesh

Criticizes BJP on caste census, stresses grassroots party strengthening

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi whilr addressing members of the State Congress Committee, district and block presidents, and AICC members at Ravindra Bhavan,
Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 8:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched the Congress Party’s Organisation Rejuvenation Campaign (Sangthan Srijan Abhiyan) in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. He strongly criticised the BJP-led central government over the issue of caste census, stating that he supports it to expose the true social fabric of the country. 
Addressing members of the State Congress Committee, district and block presidents, and AICC members at Ravindra Bhavan, Rahul said, “If a caste census is conducted, the BJP’s Adani-Ambani model will collapse because the country will realise that 90 per cent of the population is not benefiting, while all the wealth is concentrated among 5 to 10 per cent of people. In such a scenario, the public will naturally stop them.” 
 
Regarding Madhya Pradesh, Rahul remarked, “There is no shortage of Congress ideology, leaders, or workers in the state. The very people sitting in this room have the talent to defeat the BJP, but their hands are tied because their voices are not properly heard within the Congress organisation. This is our army, ready to fight and sacrifice, but a few individuals keep making misleading statements. Some do so out of frustration, while others indirectly work for the BJP. Therefore, the working committee has decided to start with appointing district presidents and strengthen the party from there in Madhya Pradesh.”
 
Rahul emphasised the need to distinguish between racehorses and ceremonial horses, saying Congress has three types of horses: ceremonial horses, racehorses, and lame horses. He asserted that each must be placed in their rightful category—racehorses should compete, while lame horses should be retired.
 
He also stressed the importance of strengthening Congress committees at the block and district levels, stating that candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be selected based on recommendations from these committees.
 
During a meeting with state legislators, Abhay Mishra, MLA from Semaria constituency in Rewa district, expressed concerns: “We do not see any leader in Madhya Pradesh who can lead us to victory in elections.” Rahul responded, “You may not see them, but I can identify at least 10 leaders who have the capability to form a government and lead in Madhya Pradesh.”
 
Rahul Gandhi has personally taken charge of the Organisation Rejuvenation Campaign, aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroots ahead of the next Assembly elections scheduled for 2028. During his six-hour visit to Bhopal, he addressed five different meetings, including sessions with the Political Affairs Committee, legislators, and party workers.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Calcutta High Court denies Sharmishta Panoli bail

Language row: Kamal Haasan refuses apology, holds film's release in K'taka

Mizoram issues advisory against visits till June 13 amid heavy rain

Premium

With no hiring guidelines, municipalities largely run on contractual staff

FM flags drug menace as major national threat, seeks stronger DRI action

Topics :Rahul GandhiMadhya PradeshIndian National CongressCongress

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story