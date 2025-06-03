Language row: Kamal Haasan refuses apology, holds film's release in K'taka

Tamil Nadu actor and politician Kamal Haasan has refused to apologise for his comment that the Kannada language was "born out of Tamil", despite the Karnataka High Court also criticising him for the comment.

He has also decided not to release his film 'Thug Life' in Karnataka as of now.

The film is scheduled to premiere nationwide on Thursday, but faces calls for its ban in Karnataka over Kamal Haasan's comments. The actor had approached the HC seeking directions to prevent any obstruction to the film's release in the state.

The controversy arose after Kamal Haasan's statement at an event in Chennai before the launch of 'Thug Life,' claiming Kannada originated from Tamil. The remark attracted almost instantaneous criticism from political parties, including the BJP in Karnataka and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. Karnataka BJP chief V Yediyurappa accused Kamal Haasan of insulting the Kannada language.

During Tuesday's court hearing, senior advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, representing Kamal Haasan, stated "...the utmost respect for Kannada and nothing more needs to be said..." but did not issue an apology as requested by the court. Chinnappa also withdrew a petition seeking security at Karnataka theatres. The court responded by saying the refusal to apologise appeared to be due to ego. "If it is a reply of apology, we will take it. There is no apology in it. You may be Kamal Haasan or anybody, you cannot hurt the sentiments of the masses,” the HC bench said. The court suggested that if Kamal Haasan apologises, the issue could be resolved. Kamal Haasan had earlier said he would apologise if he believed his remarks were incorrect.