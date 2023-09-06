Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi leaves for Europe tour; to meet EU lawyers, students: Report

Rahul Gandhi leaves for Europe tour; to meet EU lawyers, students: Report

According to the report, the former Congress president will address students at a university in Paris on September 8

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Sep 06 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left for an almost week-long Europe tour during which he will hold meetings with European Union (EU) lawyers, students and the Indian diaspora, sources said.

Gandhi will meet a group of EU lawyers in Brussels on September 7 and also hold a similar meeting in The Hague, they said.

According to the sources, the former Congress president will address students at a university in Paris on September 8.

He is also slated to participate in a meeting of the Labour Union of France in Paris on September 9. Thereafter, he will visit Norway, where he will address a diaspora event in Oslo on September 10, they said.

Gandhi is likely to return by September 11, a day after the G20 summit concludes.

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held from September 9-10 in Delhi.

India is hosting the G20 summit in its capacity as the current president of the grouping and it is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

