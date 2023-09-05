'G20 Tourism and SDG Dashboard' with UNWTO knowledge partnership unveiled

A 'G20 Tourism and SDG Dashboard' developed under India's presidency of the grouping with expert knowledge partnership of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), was unveiled on Tuesday.

It showcases best practices, case studies, and insights from G20 countries, all modelled for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"The dashboard is a lasting legacy of India's G20 Presidency, reflecting its dedication to global collaboration and sustainable growth in the global tourism industry," the ministry said in a statement.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy launched the dashboard in a virtual ceremony, officials said.

"The G20 Tourism and SDG Dashboard serves as a comprehensive online public platform, amalgamating the collective knowledge of the G20 Tourism Working Group. It consolidates the GOA Roadmap, survey results, case studies, and best practices from G20 countries. The dashboard offers insights into sustainable tourism practices and also provides a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and growth," the statement said.

The virtual launch witnessed participation from G20 member countries, invited countries, international organisations, various states and Union Territories and industry stakeholders.

An address from UNWTO said, "G20 countries represent over 70 per cent of tourism worldwide. Their leadership in the transformation of the sector is decisive."



"The G20 Tourism and SDGs Dashboard is a concrete outcome of the G20 Tourism Working Group and a reference tool for all. UNWTO is very happy to have joined hands with the Ministry of Tourism of India to make this possible," it said.