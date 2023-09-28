Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters at Delhi's Kirti Nagar furniture market

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited New Delhi's furniture market and interacted with carpenters.

During his visit, he listened to their problems and also tried his hand at making furniture.

"Today I went to Asia's largest furniture market located in Kirti Nagar, Delhi, and met the carpenter brothers. Apart from being hard workers, they are also amazing artists-experts at carving strength and beauty," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

"We talked a lot, got to know a little about their skills, and tried to learn a little," he added.

The Congress party also shared pictures of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the Kirti Nagar market on X.

In the pictures, Rahul Gandhi can be seen trying his hands at some of the tools used by the carpenters.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra continues," the party said.

Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Anand Vihar ISBT on September 21 and spoke with the porters, who also wore their uniforms and carried a load. He listened to their grievances and demands.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, and was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded on January 30, 2023, in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and lasting more than 130 days.

In the first leg of the yatra, Gandhi had walked almost 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

The impact of Rahul Gandhi's yatra was seen during the polls in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, as they recorded a sharp increase in strike rate and vote share.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party, travelled 511km in Karnataka over 22 days between Gundlupet constituency and Raichur Rural constituency.