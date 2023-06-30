Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi meets Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, appeals for peace

Rahul Gandhi meets Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, appeals for peace

Congress officials said that the governor assured that steps are being taken to restore peace in the ethnic strife-hit state

Press Trust of India Imphal
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Manipur needs peace as violence is no solution, after meeting Governor Anusuiya Uikey here on Friday.

"I'm ready to whatever is needed for peace. I am appealing to everybody to maintain peace, violence can never be the way out," he told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

Congress officials said that the governor assured that steps are being taken to restore peace in the ethnic strife-hit state.

Earlier during the day, he met members of Manipur civil society organisations here and listened to their problems.

Among the different organisations that he met included the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (CoCoMI), a civil society organization, representatives of United Naga Council, the apex body of Naga community in Manipur, the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee, and prominent personalities including JNU professor Bimol A.

Gandhi also visited two relief camps at Moirang in Bishnupur district, party officials said.

Gandhi, who reached Moirang by a chopper from Imphal, met a number of affected people and listened to their plight.

Party sources said both the camps that Gandhi visited shelter around 1,000 people.

Gandhi was accompanied by former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, PCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh and former MP Ajay Kumar.

He visited the INA war memorial and placed a floral tribute to the freedom fighters who raised the Indian flag here in 1944.

On Thursday, he had visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic rioting, which has plagued the northeastern state for the last two months.

High drama ensued during the trip, as his convoy of cars was stopped at Bishnupur by the local police, fearing the carcade may face attacks.

Gandhi eventually turned back and flew down to Churachandpur by a helicopter.

The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur to bring a healing touch to local communities.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

