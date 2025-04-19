'I inherited truth and courage from Jawaharlal Nehru,' says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Jawaharlal Nehru’s greatest legacy was giving Indians the courage to resist oppression and claim their freedom. Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, shared that he has inherited "truth and courage" from his great-grandfather — the country’s first prime minister.

In a "podcast-style conversation" with party leader Sandeep Dikshit, posted on Rahul Gandhi’s X handle and YouTube channel, the former Congress president spoke about his personal journey, his deep-rooted pursuit of truth, and his commitment to standing by it, no matter the cost.

“Nehru didn’t teach us politics — he taught us to confront fear and stand for the truth. He gave Indians the courage to resist oppression and ultimately claim freedom,” Gandhi said in his post on X.

"His greatest legacy lies in his relentless pursuit of truth — a principle that shaped everything he stood for," he added.

The conversation was also uploaded on Gandhi’s YouTube channel under the title “Truth and Courage – What I Inherited from Nehru”.

Also Read

Sharing his thoughts further in the video description, he wrote, “This one’s personal. In this podcast-style conversation with Sandeep Dikshit, I speak about what drives me — the pursuit of truth — and how that pursuit is inspired by my great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru. He wasn’t just a politician. He was a seeker, a thinker, someone who walked into danger with a smile and came out stronger.”

ALSO READ: Only Congress can defeat RSS and BJP, says Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat Gandhi added, “His greatest legacy lies in his relentless pursuit of truth — a principle that shaped everything he stood for. He didn’t teach us politics — he taught us to confront fear and stand for the truth. That need to seek, to question, to stay rooted in curiosity — it runs in my blood.”

Opening up about his family memories, Gandhi recalled how his grandmother, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, shared stories of Nehru’s adventures and simple joys. “She told me stories of how he nearly fell into a glacier in the mountains he loved, how animals were always part of the family, or how they never missed an hour of exercise,” he said.

Speaking about traditions that continue even today, he added, “My mother still watches birds in the garden. I do judo. These aren’t just hobbies — they’re windows into who we are. We observe. We stay connected to the world around us. And what we carry most deeply is the instinct to face challenges with quiet strength.”

Reflecting on the teachings of iconic leaders, he said, “That’s what Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar, Patel, and Bose were really teaching: how to befriend fear. Not socialism, not politics — just courage. Gandhi stood up to an empire with nothing but truth. Nehru gave Indians the courage to resist oppression and ultimately claim freedom.”

He further stressed that confronting fear is the beginning of every great human endeavour — whether in science, art, or resistance. "And if you’re committed to non-violence, then truth is your only weapon. No matter what was done to them, they didn’t budge from it. That’s what made them great leaders," he said.

Gandhi concluded by emphasising that the essence of real leadership is curiosity and compassion. "Whether I’m speaking to Bill Gates or Chetram Mochi, I meet them with the same curiosity," he wrote.

"Because real leadership isn’t about control. It’s about compassion. And in today’s India — where truth is inconvenient — I’ve made my choice. I’ll stand for it. No matter the cost," he added.