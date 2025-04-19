Rammohan Naidu says Baruva beach in Andhra Pradesh to be tourism hub

Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday announced that Baruva Beach in Sompeta mandal of Srikakulam district will be developed into a tourism hub, offering water sports like scuba diving, paramotor flying, and eco-tourism experiences.

After launching the beach festival here, Naidu unveiled these plans.

The Union Minister of Civil Aviation told reporters, "Plans are underway to transform Baruva into a mini Goa. Youth will be trained in diving, guiding, and event management to create local employment." He emphasised that the beach's natural resources -- including the Mahendra Tanaya river confluence, a lighthouse, a sunken ship, and a smooth coastline -- make it ideal for tourism.

District Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar outlined the importance of balancing tourism with conservation. The festival included coastal cleanups, e-waste drives, and nature awareness programmes.

The collector further stated that an eco-exhibition, painting contests, and biodiversity documentaries are planned to engage students and visitors.

Indian Navy officials mentioned that the marine life around the 75-meter sunken ship is ideal for scuba diving.

The Forest Department is protecting olive ridley turtles through 16 conservation centres, aiming to save two lakh hatchlings.

The union minister also released olive ridley turtle hatchlings into the sea.