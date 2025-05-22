Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of compromising India's global standing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi , alleging that he had compromised India’s honour by agreeing to pause military action against Pakistan during the recent Operation Sindoor.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi questioned Modi’s decisions, writing:

“Modi ji, stop giving hollow speeches. Just tell: Why did you believe Pakistan’s statement on terrorism? Why did you sacrifice India’s interests by bowing to Trump? Why does your blood boil only in front of cameras? You have compromised the prestige of India!”

Gandhi, who now serves as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also shared a video clip of the prime minister stating that India had acknowledged Pakistan’s assurance of refraining from supporting terrorism or engaging in military aggression.

The Congress party has repeatedly criticised the government for calling off Operation Sindoor, a cross-border military operation targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The party argues that the operation had been delivering strong results and that halting it raises serious questions about the government’s commitment to tackling cross-border terrorism.