ED crossing all limits, violating federal structure of the country: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), observing that the agency was “crossing all limits” and “totally violating the federal structure of the country”.

“Your ED is crossing all limits. How can there be an offence against the corporation?” Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who appeared on behalf of the ED.

“ED is crossing all limits. You are totally violating the federal structure of the country,” CJI Gavai reiterated.

The bench, comprising CJI Gavai and Justice AG Masih, was hearing petitions filed by the State of Tamil Nadu and TASMAC challenging the Madras High Court’s rejection of their plea against ED searches conducted at TASMAC’s headquarters.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the State, submitted that the Tamil Nadu government had itself filed 41 FIRs between 2014 and 2021 against liquor outlet operators for alleged corruption.

However, the ED entered the picture in 2025 and searched the TASMAC headquarters, seizing the phones and devices of senior officials, Sibal said.

“This is a corporation that issues liquor outlet licences. We found that some of the individuals who were given outlets were accepting cash. So the State itself filed 41 FIRs from 2014 to 2021 — against individuals, not the corporation. The ED comes into the picture in 2025 and raids the TASMAC headquarters. All phones were taken, everything cloned,” he told the court.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing TASMAC, also argued that the ED had cloned the phones of TASMAC officials, infringing their right to privacy.

The CJI questioned how a criminal case could be made out against the corporation. “You may register against the individuals, but against the corporation — a criminal matter? Your ED is crossing all limits, Mr Raju,” the CJI said.

The bench issued a notice to the ED and granted a stay on further proceedings concerning the petitioners. “In the meantime, there shall be stay of further proceedings qua the petitioners,” the bench observed in its order. The ASG was given 14 days to file a reply.

The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and TASMAC had approached the Supreme Court against the ED’s searches on the corporation’s premises.

The challenge was to the Madras High Court’s 23 April order, which dismissed their petitions and permitted the ED to proceed with its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case concerns an alleged ₹1,000 crore liquor scam in Tamil Nadu. Following ED searches conducted in March, allegations surfaced that distillery companies had siphoned off unaccounted cash — which was then allegedly used to secure additional supply orders from TASMAC. Senior officials of TASMAC were accused of corruption, while its retail outlets were alleged to have charged customers more than the maximum retail price (MRP).