Rahul Gandhi's 53rd birthday: All you need to know about this Gandhi leader



The leaders included DK Shivakumar, a Congress leader and the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress party, among others, who wished Gandhi a happy birthday and admired his dedication to his work and bravery in the face of adversity. On Monday, June 19, Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Congress turned 53 years old. Gandhi received wishes and congratulatory messages from leaders cutting across party lines. Many prominent politicians and celebrities also extended their wishes to the Gandhi scion. In order to commemorate Rahul Gandhi's birthday, the grand party announced that a number of events would be held in various states across the nation.

Rahul Gandhi's 53rd birthday: Personal Rahul Gandhi was born in Delhi, India, on June 19, 1970. He is a prominent member of the Indian National Congress (also known as the Congress Party) and a politician in India. He was born as a son to Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi's grandson and Jawaharlal Nehru's great-grandson, both of whom were Indian prime ministers. Sonia Gandhi, his mother, served as the backbone of the party after the passing of Rajiv Gandhi, and had considerable influence.

Right from his early life, Rahul Gandhi has tried to avoid the public eye. After Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984, he attended school at home. After attending Harvard University and St. Stephen's College in Delhi, he transferred to Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, post the assassination of his father in 1991. He graduated from Trinity College, Cambridge with a bachelor's degree in 1994 and a master's degree the next year. After that, he worked for a consulting firm in the UK before returning to India and assisting in the establishment of a business in Mumbai.



Rahul Gandhi's 53rd Birthday: Political



He took over as leader of the Congress Party at the end of 2017 when Sonia Gandhi decided to step down as leader. As the fourth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, he was criticized for being “elitist and dull” among other things. He was also criticized by members of the BJP and his own party for his outward display of devotion to Shiva, one of Hinduism's most important deities. Rahul Gandhi arrived in the political arena in 2004 when he was for the first time elected to Lok Sabha. After the contest in 2009, he remained in that position. He was made vice president of the Congress party in 2013. His party suffered a humiliating defeat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in that election, as the Congress's image had deteriorated by a series of corruption scandals. However, he was able to retain his seat in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi and his mother kept their leadership positions despite the Congress party's poor poll performance.