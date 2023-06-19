Himachal partners with NDDB to set up state-of-the-art milk processing unit

The Himachal Pradesh government will collaborate with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to set up a state-of-the-art milk processing plant in Kangra district.

While presiding over a meeting here on Monday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said the milk processing plant would be set up at a cost of about Rs 250 crore with NDDB's assistance in its operation and marketing of milk products.

The Chief Minister said the capacity of the plant in Dagwar would range from one lakh to three lakh litres in which high quality products of milk would also be prepared.

He said the Congress in its 'Pratigyapatra' has promised to buy cow's milk at Rs 80 per litre and buffalo's milk at Rs 100 per litre from the farmers and the government was moving towards fulfiling this promise.

Sukhu said the establishment of the plant would benefit farmers of Kangra, Hamirpur, Una and Chamba districts and the NDDB will conduct a survey for the milk collection system in these areas.

The Chief Minister said the government was determined not to use plastic in the packaging of dairy products, so it should also explore alternatives to plastic, so that the climate and air of Himachal could be saved from the polluting ingredients of plastics.

He said about 90 per cent of the population of the state lives in rural areas and animal husbandry and agriculture were closely related to each other.

The government is trying to increase the income of the farmers, for which it is necessary to strengthen the rural economy, he added.

NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah said he would provide all possible help to Himachal for this mission. The NDDB will also provide two consultants at its own cost for the operation of the plant and marketing of milk products.

--IANS

vg/uk/