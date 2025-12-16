Home / India News / National Herald case: Delhi court rejects ED's complaint against Gandhis

National Herald case: Delhi court rejects ED's complaint against Gandhis

The case stems from a private complaint by former Union minister Subramanian Swamy, who accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Young Indian of cheating, criminal conspiracy

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sonia
According to the report, during the hearings, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi refuted allegations levelled by the Enforcement Directorate that Young Indian was used to seize AJL's assets in exchange for a loan | (Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
In a major relief for Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, a Delhi court on Tuesday declined to take cognisance of the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case, Bar and Bench reported.
 
Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court said the ED’s complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was not maintainable, as it was founded on a private complaint rather than a first information report (FIR).
 
The court, while dismissing the ED's complaint, observed, "An investigation and the consequent prosecution complaint pertaining to the offence of money laundering defined under Section 3 and punishable under Section 4 is not maintainable in the absence of a FIR or the offence mentioned in the Schedule to the Act."
 
Apart from Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, the court also granted relief to five others, which included Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, Young Indian, Dotex Merchandise, and Sunil Bhandari.

ED's case against Gandhis

 
The Enforcement Directorate, in its complaint, alleged that the “proceeds of crime” were laundered through what it describes as a fraudulent takeover of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) properties, the publisher of the National Herald, valued at over ₹2,000 crore, by a company named Young Indian. Gandhis are the majority shareholders of the firm.
 
According to the agency, AJL’s shares were transferred to Young Indian as part of a criminal conspiracy aimed at unlawfully acquiring the company’s assets. The agency further said the value of the shares, AJL’s immovable properties and the rental income earned from them constitute the alleged proceeds of crime.

Gandhis' response to the ED case

 
However, the Gandhis called it a strange and unprecedented case where money laundering allegations were made without the use or the projection of the property.
 
According to the report, during the hearings, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi refuted allegations levelled by the Enforcement Directorate that Young Indian was used to seize AJL's assets in exchange for a loan. Further, they argued that the loan was to make AJL debt-free.

National Herald case

 
The case stems from a private complaint by former Union minister Subramanian Swamy, who accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and the Gandhi family-controlled Young Indian of cheating, criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of property, and criminal breach of trust. A prosecution complaint against the Gandhis and Pitodra was filed by the ED on April 15 this year.
 
Earlier this month, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the central government after a fresh FIR was filed in connection with the National Herald case. Kharge said he was confident that the judiciary will see through this "political vendetta and mindless attempts to hound".
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha reconvenes amid Oppn protest over Bill to replace MGNREGA

Vijay Diwas 2025: Remembering India's decisive victory in the 1971 war

Hindi words in English Bills an affront to non-Hindi speakers: Chidambaram

Delhi air quality shows slight improvement, 10 stations record 'severe' AQI

4 dead, 25 inured as several buses catch fire on Delhi-Agra Expressway

Topics :Rahul GandhiNational Herald caseSonia GandhiEnforcement DirectorateBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story