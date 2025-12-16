Every year on December 16, India celebrates Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which resulted in the establishment of Bangladesh. Vijay Diwas is more than just a calendar date. It serves as a reminder of bravery, selflessness, and a pivotal moment in India's military history.

The day urges us to pause each year and reflect on the true cost of freedom and the courage it takes to safeguard it. Vijay Diwas carries a deep emotional resonance that goes far beyond parades and ceremonial observances.

PM Modi and Indian Prez on Vijay Diwas 2025

PM Modi honoured the valiant military that fought bravely in the 1971 conflict that resulted in Bangladesh's liberation in a post in X. He honoured the courageous troops' unparalleled sense of patriotism. He wrote on X, "On Vijay Diwas, we remember the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice ensured India had a historic victory in 1971. Their steadfast resolve and selfless service protected our nation and etched a moment of pride in our history. This day stands as a salute to their valour and a reminder of their unmatched spirit. Their heroism continues to inspire generations of Indians".

"On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble respects to the brave sons of Mother India. Their courage, valour, and unparalleled devotion to the motherland have always filled the nation with pride. Their heroism and patriotism will continue to inspire the people of the country. The Indian Army's 'Empowerment through Indigenisation' initiative reflects a commitment to being prepared for future challenges. In Operation Sindoor, the army has demonstrated self-reliance, strategic resolve, and the effective use of modern warfare techniques, which serve as an inspiration for the entire nation. I extend my best wishes to all soldiers and their families. Jai Hind!" President Droupadi Murmu also paid her respects, wrote on X.

What is Vijay Diwas? India's momentous victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the establishment of Bangladesh, is commemorated on Vijay Diwas . The Pakistani military surrendered on December 16, 1971, following 13 days of fierce combat. It was one of the biggest military surrenders since World War II, with almost 93,000 captured prisoners of war. In addition to celebrating triumph, it honours the innumerable troops who persevered in the face of hardship so that future generations could live in peace. Vijay Diwas history India and Pakistan went to war on December 3, 1971, and it lasted for 13 days. The crisis in East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh), where people endured brutality and hardship during a military operation by the Pakistani army, was the primary cause of the conflict. Millions of people were affected, and many of them were forced to leave their homes.

India intervened to aid the East Pakistani people in their struggle for freedom. The conflict swiftly escalated into a full-scale confrontation between the two nations. Bangladesh was born as a result of the victory, which also improved India's standing in the area. But the cost of the conflict was enormous. In addition to numerous injuries, some 3,900 Indian soldiers died. Commemoration and Connection for Vijay Diwas In India, Vijay Diwas is celebrated with various functions and programmes. At Amar Jawan Jyoti, next to India Gate in New Delhi, the Prime Minister honours slain soldiers. The armed forces conduct similar events around the nation. A 20-member Bangladeshi team will compete in the Indian competitions in 2025.

According to reports, the group consists of two active Bangladesh Army commanders, their families, and 8 Muktijodhas who served in the resistance force during the 1971 conflict. For Bangladesh, the day also represents freedom. It signifies the end of oppression and the beginning of a new country founded on the principles of fairness and human rights. Vijay Diwas gives Indians a feeling of pride and solidarity. It serves as a reminder to the populace of the value of defending the nation's freedom and honouring those who do so. Quotes for Vijay Diwas 2025 • Vijay Diwas reminds us that freedom is never free.

