The TMC and the CPI and the AAP said they will skip the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building even as the war of words over the prime minister and not the president scheduled to do the honours on May 28 continued between the government and the Congress. Amid demands from the opposition that the president should inaugurate the new building, leaders of like-minded opposition parties deliberated on the issue and a joint statement by the floor leaders announcing a united boycott of the event may be issued soon, sources said. , Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community in Sydney. During his address, the prime minister promises a consulate in Brisbane soon. Modi further states that India is a bright spot in the global economy. , , Varanasi District Court orders clubbing of all cases related to the Gyanvapi mosque matter, all eight cases to be heard collectively. Now, all the cases related to the Gyanvapi matter will be heard together in the same court., , The exchange of Rs 2,000 notes begins today. Experts say people should not compare this event with demonetisation and panic unnecessarily. "The number of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation, as mentioned in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification, is much lower than the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in circulation during demonetisation," says Rupali Singhania, partner, Areete Consultants LLP. In fact, Rs 2,000 notes accounted for only 10.8 per cent of the total notes in circulation on March 31, 2023.