New Delhi
LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

May 23 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
The TMC and the CPI and the AAP said they will skip the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building even as the war of words over the prime minister and not the president scheduled to do the honours on May 28 continued between the government and the Congress. Amid demands from the opposition that the president should inaugurate the new building, leaders of like-minded opposition parties deliberated on the issue and a joint statement by the floor leaders announcing a united boycott of the event may be issued soon, sources said.Read More

12:57 PM May 23

12:36 PM May 23

10:57 AM May 23

3:51 PM May 23

6 persons killed, 22 injured as bus collides with truck in Maharashtra's Buldhana district

At least six persons were killed and 22 others injured when a state transport bus collided with a container truck in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The condition of two of the injured was serious, they said.

2:44 PM May 23

UPSC declares 2022 Civil Services Exam results

UPSC declares 2022 Civil Services Exam results. Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N secure the top three ranks, respectively

2:16 PM May 23

Ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi admitted to hospital

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra Manohar G. Joshi has been admitted to a private hospital for certain age-related health issues, party sources said here on Tuesday.

Joshi, 86, was taken to the Hinduja Hospital in Mahim and is said to be in the ICU under the care of a team of senior doctors.

Former CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and other family members and party leaders rushed to the hospital to enquire after Joshi's health.

1:30 PM May 23

AAP says policeman 'misbehaved' with Sisodia, Delhi Police dismisses charge

The AAP on Tuesday alleged that a policeman misbehaved with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Rouse Avenue court here.
 
The Delhi Police dismissed the charge as propaganda.
 
Sisodia was produced before the court in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.
 
Senior AAP leader Atishi posted a video on the alleged incident on Twitter, and wrote, Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi Police should suspend him immediately.

1:20 PM May 23

Pilot has given an ultimatum to CM, only he can respond to it: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

12:57 PM May 23

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extends the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia till June 1 in excise policy case; also directed the jail authorities to consider his request to provide him chair and table for study purposes.

12:47 PM May 23

Power tussle in Karnataka begins as Minister Patil says Siddaramaiah will be CM for 5 yrs

Days after the oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka, tension seems to be simmering between the Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps after the Chief Minister's loyalist and cabinet minister M.B. Patil claimed that Siddaramaiah will be the CM for a full term of five years.

Patil, however, clarified on Tuesday that he has not made any personal comments over the issue. "I have reiterated what senior leaders announced in the press conference," he said.

Patil on Monday night claimed that Siddaramaiah will complete the tenure of five years. "There are no talks about power sharing and Siddaramaiah will be the CM for the next five years," he said stirring a controversy.

12:42 PM May 23

Kerala LoP supports circular issued to restrict RSS from holding mass drills in temple premises

12:37 PM May 23

Court merges all 8 Gyanvapi mosque cases, to be heard collectively

Varanasi District Court orders clubbing of all cases in Gyanvapi Mosque matter, all eight cases to be heard collectively. Now, all the cases related to the Gyanvapi matter will be heard together in the same court., reports ANI

12:36 PM May 23

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgement on a plea challenging the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and State Bank of India (SBI) notifications, that permits exchange of notes without any identity proof.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said: "We will pass appropriate orders."

The counsel for RBI Senior Advocate Parag P. Tripathi objected to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) saying that it must be dismissed with exemplary costs.

12:21 PM May 23

First day of Rs 2,000 note exchange: Small queues seen at some branches

Small queues were witnessed at some bank branches on Tuesday for the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes against smaller denominations as part of the withdrawal exercise.

As per the RBI guidelines issued on Friday, the exchange of Rs 2,000 facility is available from Tuesday.

A person can exchange up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time without filling any form or requisition slip.

Further, no identity proof is required to be submitted by the tenderer at the time of exchange.

12:12 PM May 23

Opposition UDF raises doubts over fires that broke out at state-run medical corporation godowns in Kerala

The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala on Tuesday alleged it was "mysterious" that two fires occurred in close proximity to each other in two warehouses of state-run Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) in the state.

Referring to the two fires one at a KMSCL warehouse in Thumba here in the early hours of Tuesday and another last week at its godown in Kollam Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly V D Satheesan contended that the blazes occurred amidst a Lok Ayukta probe into alleged graft in procurement of medicines and medical equipment during COVID-19.

Satheesan further contended that such fires, when there is an ongoing probe or accusations of corruption by the UDF, have become commonplace during the tenure of the ruling Left front in Kerala.

11:16 AM May 23

Khader likely to take over as Karnataka Assembly Speaker

Former minister and Congress MLA U.T. Khader is likely to become the Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

As the seniors declined to accept the post saying that they would rather continue as MLAs, the high command managed to convince Khader for the role, according to sources.

Khader is likely to submit his nomination papers on Tuesday, the sources said. The deadline for submission of nomination papers will end by Tuesday 12 p.m.

The House will elect the Speaker on May 24 and he is most likely to be elected unanimously as per traditions. Khader is a soft spoken politician who got elected from Mangaluru (Ullal) constituency for five times.

11:04 AM May 23

Heatwave conditions to persist in Delhi; light rain forecast

The heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the national capital on Tuesday with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office has forecast light rain or drizzle later in the day.

Delhi is reeling under scorching heat for the past several days with the mercury even breaching the 46-degree mark in parts of the city on Monday.

A minimum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, was recorded on Tuesday morning.

11:03 AM May 23

After ED grilling, NCP's Jayant Patil to meet Pawar; Thackeray calls

Nationalist Congress Party state President Jayant Patil will call on the party supremo Sharad Pawar a day after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money-laundering case linked with the IL&FS scam, here on Tuesday.

Party officials say that Patil is likely to apprise the party chief on the ED's grilling session that lasted a whopping nine-and-half hours on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called up Patil, though what transpired between them is not known.

 

10:57 AM May 23

India has logged 405 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 7,104 from 7,623, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,843 with four deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,87,339). The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

10:56 AM May 23

PM Modi to be in Ajmer on May 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ajmer in Rajasthan on May 31, said party leaders on Tuesday.

He will address a public meeting on the occasion of completion of nine years of his government. BJP has started preparations to accord a grand welcome to the PM, said party workers.

Party leaders furnished this information saying that earlier it was BJP national president J.P. Nadda who was scheduled to visit. However, now, preparations are being made for PM Modi's scheduled visit. BJP workers said that a place has been proposed for the programme where he will address the public meeting. A decision in this regard will be taken in the BJP meeting to be held on Tuesday.

10:53 AM May 23

PM Modi brought development schemes that empowered J&K: L-G

10:00 AM May 23

Law and order in Bengal 'not good at all': Union minister Meghwal

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal claimed that the law and order situation in West Bengal was "not good at all".

The newly appointed Union Minister of State for Law and Justice was on an official visit to the city on Monday.

Asked by reporters about some recent incidents in the state, including a blast at Egra in Purba Medinipur district that claimed 12 lives, he said, "I feel that the law and order situation in West Bengal is not good at all. But I will survey that first and then will be able to speak (more) on that."

9:58 AM May 23

Kerala temple board issues notice to not allow RSS mass drills, other activities organised on temple premises

Kerala Travancore Devaswom Board issued a circular on May 18 to all temples under them to not allow mass drills and other activities organised by the RSS on temple premises. The circular says that this should be strictly followed and action will be taken against those officers who do not follow it.
 
Travancore Devaswom Board had issued an order on March 30 that except for temple rituals and festivals, the temple premises should not be used for any other purpose.

May 23 2023 | 8:56 AM IST

