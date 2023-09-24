Rahul Gandhi to launch rural housing scheme in Chhattisgarh on Sept 25

Ahead of Chhattisgarh assembly elections due later this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday launch Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojna (MGANY) in Bilaspur district.

This scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to the homeless and the families having kutcha houses in rural areas.

At 'Awas Nyay Sammelan', Gandhi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will disburse the first instalment of Rs 25,000 each to 1,30,000 beneficiaries for the construction of houses, officials said.

The event will be held around noon in Parsada (Sakri) village under the Takhatpur development block in Bilaspur district, a public relations department official said.

Of the 1.30 lakh beneficiaries, 1 lakh are those who are listed on the permanent wait list (PWL) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY- rural), but are yet to get the benefit of the Central scheme, he said.

On the occasion, Rs 5 crore will be transferred to the accounts of 500 beneficiaries under Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Awas Sahayata Yojana (MNSASY), which was launched in May this year, according to the official.

Under MNSASY, an assistance of Rs 1 lakh is being given to construction workers registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for the construction of houses.

Gandhi and Baghel will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of the development and construction works worth Rs 524.33 crore in Bilaspur district and distribute appointment letters to 2,594 newly recruited teachers, he added.

Under MGANY, financial aid will be provided by the Chhattisgarh government to those homeless families who were left out of the survey list of the Socio-Economic Caste Census -2011 (SECC-2011), the official said.

The Chhattisgarh State Socio-Economic Survey 2023 was conducted on directions of the chief minister between April 1 and April 30 this year, in which 10,76,545 families were found to be homeless or having kutcha houses, he said.

Subsequently, Baghel in July this year announced to launch a rural housing scheme to provide pucca houses to these families.

Under this scheme, assistance of Rs 1.30 lakh will be given to each beneficiary in remote areas and Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas for the construction of houses.

The scheme is also aimed at benefiting 6,99,439 eligible beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY- rural), who are on the permanent wait list and yet to get the benefit of the PMAY. These 6,99,439 families were not approved houses under PMAY Rural due to the non-allocation of targets from the Central government, the official said.