Karnataka govt to reopen Bitcoin scam, to get it probed thoroughly

The Congress government in Karnataka on Tuesday said it will get the Bitcoin scam taken place during the previous BJP government thoroughly investigated.

The case is likely to be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Home Minister Dr Parameshwara has hinted.

Speaking to reporters in Hassan today, CM Siddaramaiah said all irregularities and scams of the BJP government including the Bitcoin scam will be probed.

Parameshwara charged that the BJP tried to close the matter but the Congress government will get it investigated.

"Regarding Bitcoin, I have said that whatever incident has happened will be thoroughly investigated. For whatever reason, the previous government had closed it. When we were in the opposition, we had said that we will get it investigated if we come to power. We will take all steps to reinvestigate it, Parameshwara told reporters here.

He also said the Bengaluru Police Commissioner has written to the Director General of Police recommending that this case should be handed over to the CID for investigation.

"After discussion we will decide whether the case should be given to the CID or other agency. CID is capable. We have given it (CID) a new shape and senior officers have been deputed there. A new team has been constituted. So there should not be any surprise if the case is handed over to the CID," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police B Dayananda said there was suspicion that this case involved a network of national and international level.

"Since it is apparent that this act was done using high end technological methodologies, we have written to the Director General of Police with a view that a high level probe should be conducted by an expert investigation agency," Dayananda told reporters here.

According to him, one stage of investigation has happened and further probe was needed to trace the involvement of some more networks because some hackers were involved, who had hacked it in an expert manner.

"They (hackers) have also hacked the government's e-procurement portal. So, an organised investigation was required," the police Commissioner said.

The alleged hacker Srikrishna alias Sriki, who has been projected as the kingpin, was arrested after he fell into the police radar for his lavish lifestyle.

He would allegedly stay in five-star hotels and dine and drink with his team.

Sriki's associates alleged that he would hack into poker websites and also the platform for trading bitcoin. Now, the Congress government is claiming that the case could not be investigated properly.