Rahul's conviction 'litmus test' for Indian judiciary: Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi's conviction and disqualification from Lok Sabha is "deeply flawed" in law

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi's conviction and disqualification from Lok Sabha is "deeply flawed" in law and hoped it will be corrected as it will be a "litmus test" for the Indian judiciary.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, the senior party spokesperson said though much has been said about the decision of conviction and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, it "is deeply flawed in law and in the Constitution".

"If the same yardstick were to be applied, perhaps the Indian Parliament would have been hollowed out. Most major leaders of political parties would have been out of Parliament for decades. That has not happened," he said.

"This will be a litmus test for the Indian judiciary too. I have no doubt that what is wrong will be corrected, a flawed decision in law will be reversed and I say that of my understanding in law and Constitution," Sharma said.

Asked about his own occupation of a government accommodation, he said he has not flouted rules and regulations and he is paying the market rent to stay in the residence as per the rules laid down by Parliament.

Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case and was given a two-year sentence, following which the former Congress chief was disqualified from Parliament.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked Gandhi to vacate his official bungalow at Tughlaq Road by April 22.

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

