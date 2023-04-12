PM refers to Raj Cong crisis, thanks CM Gehlot for attending train launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a "friend", thanking him for attending the launch here of a Vande Bharat Express even when he is going through a "political tussle" in the state.

Flagging off the state's first Vande Bharat train virtually, the prime minister thanked Gehlot for being present at the event in Jaipur.

"I express my special gratitude to Gehlot ji. During these days of political struggle when he is going through several crises, he took out the time for development work and participated in a railway programme. I welcome him," Modi said.

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot observed a daylong fast in Jaipur, targeting the Gehlot government over "inaction" in alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state.

Earlier, during his address at the launch event, Gehlot raised demands related to the railways in Rajasthan, and mentioned that for the first time since independence, the Union railway minister is from the state.

Modi said, "The work that should have been done immediately after independence had not been done till now. But you have so much faith in me that you have given me that task today."



The prime minister told Gehlot that his trust in him gives strength to their "friendship". "I thank you for the trust you have in this friendship," he told the Congress leader.

Referring to the railway minister and the chairman of the Railway Board both being from Rajasthan, the prime minister said, "And I want to say Gehlot ji that you have laddoos in both your hands... the railway minister is from Rajasthan and the chairman of the Railway Board is also from Rajasthan."



This is the second time in five months that Modi has "praised" Gehlot.

Last November, when the two shared the dias at an event in Banswara, Modi described Gehlot as the senior-most chief minister in the fraternity of CMs. Pilot had then taken a dig at the chief minister over this.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared a clip of parts of the speeches of Modi and Gehlot. In the caption, he said even Gehlot knows that only Modi will get the work done.

Reacting to this, the chief minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma said when there is a BJP government at the Centre and as prime minister, it is Modi's responsibility to fulfil the state's demands.

The Vande Bharat launch function was organised at the Jaipur junction railway station. It was also attended by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra among others.

The regular service of this new Vande Bharat train will start from April 13 and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgugram.