Excavation at Bandra Kurla bullet train station nears completion: NHSRCL

There are 12 stations on the entire corridor, and Bandra Kurla Complex station will cater to the people of Mumbai

Excavation at Bandra Kurla Complex, where the underground Mumbai station of Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail is being built Photo: Dhruvaksh Saha
According to a press note, the inspiration for the station's entry structure design has been drawn from the clouds and crashing waves of the Arabian Sea | Photo: Dhruvaksh Saha
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
The Bandra Kurla Complex station, the only underground stop on the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, has reached the final stage with the completion of 84 per cent of the excavation work, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said on Saturday.

There are 12 stations on the entire corridor, and Bandra Kurla Complex station will cater to the people of Mumbai.

Updating the current status of its ongoing construction work, the NHSRCL said excavation for the said work is being done till a depth of 32.50 metres (approx 106 ft) from the ground level, which is equivalent to a 10-storey building.

"Excavation work is nearing completion as 84 per cent of it is over now," officials said, clarifying that once the digging is complete, the mountainous task of developing world-class infrastructure will be taken up.

They added that the platform is planned at a depth of 26 metres from the ground level and there will be three floors, including platform, concourse and service floor.

According to a press note, the inspiration for the station's entry structure design has been drawn from the clouds and crashing waves of the Arabian Sea.

Officials stated that the station will have six platforms, and the length of each platform will be approximately 415 metres.

For the convenience of passengers, the NHSRCL has planned to provide the station's connectivity with the metro lines and the road.

"Two entry/exit points are planned, one to facilitate access to the nearby metro station of Metro line 2B and other towards the MTNL building," the press note said.

It further said that the station has been planned in a way that ample space is available for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform level.

A dedicated skylight provision has been made for natural lighting.

The railway ministry hasn't announced the final date for the completion and operationalisation of the whole project as of now after missing previous deadlines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :bandra kurla complexBandra-KurlaBullet trains in IndiaBullet train projectBullet train

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

