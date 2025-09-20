Home / India News / Driver of Puja Khedkar's father arrested in Navi Mumbai road rage case

Driver of Puja Khedkar's father arrested in Navi Mumbai road rage case

The investigation revealed that Dilip Khedkar and his driver, Praful Salunkhe, bundled Kumar into the SUV and took him to the Khedkar bungalow in Pune

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar
Puja Khedkar's father, Dilip Khedkar, who is also wanted in the case, is still absconding
Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 11:39 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested the driver of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's father in connection with the road rage incident in which a truck driver was abducted last week, a senior official said on Saturday.

Puja Khedkar's father, Dilip Khedkar, who is also wanted in the case, is still absconding, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 13 on the Mulund-Airoli Road in Navi Mumbai after a concrete mixer truck driven by Prahlad Kumar (22) brushed against a Land Cruiser car, leading to an argument between him and two occupants of the four-wheeler.

The investigation revealed that Dilip Khedkar and his driver, Praful Salunkhe, bundled Kumar into the SUV and took him to the Khedkar bungalow in Pune.

Police tracked the SUV to Pune based on technical analysis and rescued the truck driver from the bungalow even as Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama, obstructed their entry.

"We have arrested Khedkar's driver Praful Salunkhe, who was involved in the abduction," Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane said.

The Rabale police have registered a case under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, including Dilip Khedkar, who is absconding.

The Pune police have also registered a case against Manorama Khedkar, the mother of Puja Khedkar, for allegedly obstructing the police and issued a notice.

Puja Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting facts in her application for the 2022 UPSC civil services examination to avail herself of reservation benefits. She has refuted all the allegations against her.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has initiated a series of actions against Khedkar, including lodging a criminal case for attempting to take the civil services exam by faking her identity. Delhi Police had lodged an FIR against her for various offences.

After the controversy erupted over Puja Khedkar's appointment as a probationary IAS officer, a video surfaced last year in which her mother was seen threatening a farmer. Manorama Khedkar was subsequently arrested and later released on bail.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Excavation at Bandra Kurla bullet train station nears completion: NHSRCL

Chargesheet filed against five over Kochi stadium mishap that injured MLA

Exercise 'strictest vigilance': MEA warns Indians over fake jobs in Iran

Telangana CM Reddy meets WEF chief, top firms announce fresh investments

Multiple schools receive bomb threats in New Delhi, exams postponed

Topics :Navi MumbaiIASroad accident

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story