Railway gives priority to passenger safety, invests 54% more funds on it

Prioritising the safety of train passengers, the Indian Railway has made approximately 54 per cent more fund utilisation in the last five months compared to last year's corresponding period.

Besides safety, it has also made considerable fund utilisation in various infrastructure projects, such as new lines, doubling, gauge conversion and enhancing passenger amenities, between April 1 and August 31, the railway ministry said on Saturday.

"Indian Railways has witnessed approximately 48 per cent capital expenditure utilisation (highest ever) in the first five months of this financial year till August 2023," according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Railway.

"Safety of the passengers is paramount in Railways. A significant sum has been invested in enhancing safety-related works. The capex utilisation is approximately 54 per cent in comparison to the last year's corresponding period," the statement added.

During this period, the national transporter has earned a revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore, including revenue from the freight segment, passenger segment and other sundry revenue.

"In terms of freight loading, Indian Railways has achieved 634.66 MT during April 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023, compared to 620.88 MT over the corresponding period of last year," the ministry said.

According to a broad break-up of freight loading, the loading of iron ore in the period was 70.84 MT -- 15.56 per cent more than the 61.3 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year.

Similarly, pig iron and finished steel loading was 28.42 MT compared to the 26.16 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, recording a growth of 8.63 per cent.

"The loading of fertiliser in the same period is 24.13 MT over 22.25 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 8.45 per cent," the statement said.

"In the same period, cement loading is 63.29 MT over 59.44 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 6.48 per cent," it added.

According to the ministry, the loading of container services in the same period was 34.31 MT compared to the 32.6 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, registering a growth of 5.22 per cent.

So far as petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) are concerned, the loading was 20.59 MT compared to the 19.91 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, recording a growth of 3.41 per cent.

"The loading of coal during the same period is 311.53 MT over 305.39 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year," the ministry said, adding, "In addition to above, automobile transportation by rail has shown a growth of 26 per cent, whereas earnings from automobile have shown a jump of 24.5 per cent."



It said in the month of August, the railways loaded 126.95 MT against the 119.33 MT achieved in August 2022, recording a growth of 6.38 per cent.