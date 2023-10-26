Home / India News / Railways notify special trains to ensure smooth travel till Chhath Puja

Railways notify special trains to ensure smooth travel till Chhath Puja

Crowd-control measures by forming queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches are being ensured

ANI
Measures have been taken for frequent and timely announcements of the arrival and departure of trains with platform numbers | Representational image | Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 8:01 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian Railways is running 4480 trips of 283 special trains till Chhath Puja this year for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear the extra rush of passengers.

"Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi- Patna, Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Danapur-Saharsa, Danapur- Bengaluru, Ambala-Saharsa, Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur, Puri-Patna, Okha-Naharlagun, Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri, Kochuveli-Bengaluru, Benaras- Mumbai, Howrah-Raxaul etc. During 2022, Indian Railways had notified 2614 trips of 216 Puja Special trains," the Ministry of Railways said in a press release.

Crowd-control measures by forming queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches are being ensured.

"Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure the security of passengers. Officers are deployed on emergency duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend to any disruption of train service on priority," the Ministry of Railways further said.

Measures have been taken for frequent and timely announcements of the arrival and departure of trains with platform numbers.

"May I Help You" booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical Teams are available at major stations on call. Ambulance with paramedical team is also available.

"A watch on any malpractice is being strictly monitored by the Security and Vigilance Department staff. Instructions for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms in particular, and at stations in general have been given by Zonal Headquarters," the Ministry of Railways added.

Also Read

Delhi's Municipal Corporation releases funds for Chhath Puja preparations

Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

Top 6 Durga Puja pandals that will mesmerise you in Kolkata, check list

Delhi govt to set up more than 1,000 Chhath Ghats across capital: Atishi

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

LIVE: At least 16 killed, dozens injured in mass shootings in US' Lewiston

Air quality in Mumbai will improve in two months' time, says minister

Sebi orders defreezing of bank, demat accounts, MF folios of Rana Kapoor

Delhi's Dussehra air quality hits 3-year low due to late festival date

Israeli envoy urges India to designate Hamas a terrorist organisation

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Railwaysspecial trainsRPF

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story