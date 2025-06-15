Rain brings relief from heat in Delhi, AQI improves to 'moderate'

Delhi received a spell of much-needed rain on Sunday, bringing relief from the ongoing heatwave. Several parts of the city witnessed moderate to heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms, leading to a significant drop in temperature and an improvement in air quality.

Visuals from Krishi Bhavan, Rafi Marg, and Udyog Bhawan showed heavy downpours and strong winds sweeping across the capital, breaking the prolonged spell of oppressive heat. However, the intense rainfall and winds disrupted early morning traffic, with waterlogging reported in several low-lying areas.

'Yellow alert' for rain in Delhi

ALSO READ: Rain clouds likely to break heat's hold on Delhi and beyond by June 25 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "yellow alert" for Delhi, warning of severe thunderstorms and strong winds. Residents were advised to stay indoors as the city was hit by a “moderate to intense spell of rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds reaching speeds of 80–100 kmph during the early hours.

Despite the showers, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may stay near 30 degrees Celsius. Heavy rain forecast in South India The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana on June 15. Very heavy showers are likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until June 17, while Karnataka is expected to receive heavy rain through the same period. ALSO READ: Southwest monsoon to cover most of India by June 17, IMD forecasts Pollution in Delhi-NCR: Air quality improves Delhi’s air quality showed improvement on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘moderate’ category after remaining ‘poor’ for several days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 146 at 7 am on June 14, compared to 176 recorded the previous day.