Home / India News / Rain brings relief from heat in Delhi, AQI improves to 'moderate'

Rain brings relief from heat in Delhi, AQI improves to 'moderate'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of severe thunderstorms and strong winds

Rain, Delhi Rains, New Delhi Rains, Monsoon
Delhi received a spell of much-needed rain on Sunday, bringing relief from the ongoing heatwave. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 7:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi received a spell of much-needed rain on Sunday, bringing relief from the ongoing heatwave. Several parts of the city witnessed moderate to heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms, leading to a significant drop in temperature and an improvement in air quality.
 
Visuals from Krishi Bhavan, Rafi Marg, and Udyog Bhawan showed heavy downpours and strong winds sweeping across the capital, breaking the prolonged spell of oppressive heat. However, the intense rainfall and winds disrupted early morning traffic, with waterlogging reported in several low-lying areas. 
 

'Yellow alert' for rain in Delhi

 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "yellow alert" for Delhi, warning of severe thunderstorms and strong winds. Residents were advised to stay indoors as the city was hit by a “moderate to intense spell of rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds reaching speeds of 80–100 kmph during the early hours. 
 
Despite the showers, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may stay near 30 degrees Celsius.
 

Heavy rain forecast in South India

 
The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana on June 15. Very heavy showers are likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until June 17, while Karnataka is expected to receive heavy rain through the same period.

Pollution in Delhi-NCR: Air quality improves

 
Delhi’s air quality showed improvement on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘moderate’ category after remaining ‘poor’ for several days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 146 at 7 am on June 14, compared to 176 recorded the previous day.
  According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
 
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Owaisi urges EAM Jaishankar to evacuate Indians stranded in Iran, Iraq

IMA urges Tata Group to extend Rs 1 cr compensation to kin of deceased docs

Govt targets ₹1 trillion farm economy in J&K by 2030, says LG Manoj Sinha

BCCI forms 3-member panel to draft safety norms after Bengaluru stampede

Constitution an evolving document, adapting itself to changes: CJI BR Gavai

Topics :BS Web ReportsDelhi weatherIMD weather forecastHeavy rain and thunderstorm

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story