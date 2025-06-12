Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 08:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IMD says monsoon might reach many parts of North-West India by June 25

IMD says monsoon might reach many parts of North-West India by June 25

North-West India includes places like Delhi and its adjoining regions that have been reeling under a heatwave since the last few days

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

The latest forecast indicates that weak negative IOD conditions are likely to develop during the monsoon season. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After being stalled since 26 May, the southwest monsoon is expected to make a strong revival, covering most parts of Central and East India by 18 June, and thereafter advance over many parts of North-West India during the subsequent week ending 25 June.
 
North-West India includes the capital Delhi and its adjoining regions, which have been reeling under a severe heatwave for the past few days.
 
The heatwave itself is expected to abate in the next two days over most parts of North India, with temperatures dropping by 2–3°C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
 
The Met said that, on the whole, rainfall activity is likely to be ‘above normal’ over most parts of the country, except south Peninsular India, where below-normal rainfall is likely during the week ending 19 June.
 
 
The pause in the southwest monsoon after its early onset has pushed up the monsoon deficit to almost 34 per cent; it was around 25 per cent till 9 June.

Also Read

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Monsoon pause leads to 25% rain deficiency so far this season: IMD

Flood, Assam Flood

Flood situation remains critical; Met dept predicts more rain in Assam

The above-normal minimum temperatures are most likely to prevail over several parts of India except in some areas of the northwest in November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Explained: IMD's colour-coded alerts and what they mean for you

Weather

Explained: What is the new Bharat Forecast System and how does it work?

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi logs wettest May ever as more rain, thunderstorms expected: IMD

 
The IMD said that, at present, neutral El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The latest climate model forecasts indicate that the neutral ENSO conditions are likely to continue during the monsoon season.
 
Neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are also observed over the Indian Ocean.
 
The latest forecast indicates that weak negative IOD conditions are likely to develop during the monsoon season. 
 
The Met said the Madden–Julian Oscillation (MJO), another weather phenomenon impacting the southwest monsoon, is likely to remain weak in the next few weeks.
 
On heatwaves, the Met Department said that the prevailing severe heatwave conditions over North India are expected to abate thereafter.
 
“No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over Northwest and Central India during the next 2–3 days and gradual fall by 2–4°C thereafter, while in East India no significant change in maximum temperatures likely during the next 24 hours and gradual fall by 2–3°C thereafter for the subsequent four days,” the Met said.
 
For the week starting 19 June, the IMD said that maximum temperatures are likely to decrease over North-West India as compared to week one.
 
“These are likely to be below normal over most parts of the country outside parts of North-West India (Western Himalayan Region and Rajasthan), where it is likely to be near normal,” the Met said.
 
For the country as a whole in the entire June to September season, the IMD revised upwards its monsoon forecast for 2025 to 106 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), from the 105 per cent predicted in April, and also said that rains in June would be ‘above normal’ at over 108 per cent of the LPA.
 
The forecast for the seasonal June to September rains carries a margin of error of plus or minus four per cent. The LPA of the seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1971–2020 is 87 cm.
 
Moreover, the Met Department said that the monsoon in almost all the homogenous regions of the country — except North-East and parts of Bihar — would be normal to above normal this year.
 
Only Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya could get ‘below normal’ rains this year, the IMD’s regional forecast said.

More From This Section

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash

Air India flight to London with 242 passengers crashes near Ahmedabad

Noel Tata

Tata Group announces ₹1 cr ex-gratia for kin of Air India crash victims

accident

Gas blowout at ONGC well in Assam's Sivasagar, emergency steps underway

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India pilot gave 'Mayday' call to ATC: What it means, what follows

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Ahmedabad crash LIVE news updates : Flight operations resume at Ahmedabad airport

Topics : India Meteorological Department IMD on rains weather forecast monsoon forecast IMD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAP SSC Supplementary ResultGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsUS-Pakistan RelationsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon