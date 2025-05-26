Watch: Mumbai underground metro station floods after early rains hit

Mumbai’s much-anticipated Aqua Line 3 faced a major setback on Monday morning as the newly inaugurated Worli underground metro station saw flooding following intense monsoon showers.

The early arrival of the southwest monsoon, the earliest in Maharashtra in 35 years, triggered waterlogging across the city. Many commuters shared videos of water pouring down the walls into the station.

Heavy showers hit Mumbai, flood new metro station

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy overnight rainfall, causing traffic and civic disruptions. Visuals from the Worli metro station showed muddy water flooding the platforms, reaching up to the metro gates.

Videos shared on social media captured passengers wading through ankle-deep water, their pants rolled up, and slippers in hand. Water was also seen leaking through the station roof, hinting at poor waterproofing and inadequate drainage systems.

Mumbai metro stops Aqua line services

Mumbai Metro authorities issued a public notice on social media, announcing service curtailments: “Due to an unforeseen technical issue, train services on Metro Line-3 are temporarily curtailed and will operate only up to Worli Station instead of Acharya Atre Chowk. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

Infra woes at Mumbai's Aqua line

The affected metro line, part of an estimated ₹37,276 crore project , became operational between Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Acharya Atre Chowk on May 10. The earlier phase from Aarey to BKC was launched in October 2024.

The complete Aqua Line, stretching from Aarey to Cuffe Parade, is India’s longest underground metro corridor and is expected to be fully operational by August this year.

The flooding has raised serious questions about the quality of construction and planning of the metro system. “We are idiots. They were serious when they named it Aqua Line,” a user wrote on X.

Road collapse amid Mumbai rains

In another rain-related incident, a section of Kemps Corner Road in South Mumbai collapsed, disrupting traffic flow. The road near the Warden Collection was shut for vehicles coming from Kemps Corner towards Mukesh Chowk, with detours rerouting traffic back towards the flyover. Authorities are on site, and commuters have been advised to use alternative routes.

Mumbai records heavy rainfall; flights, trains disrupted

Rainfall data showed intense activity during the early hours, with Nariman Point recording 40 mm of rainfall between 6-7 am, Grant Road 36 mm, and Colaba 31 mm. The city’s eastern and western suburbs also experienced light to moderate showers. Flight services and train operations faced disruptions, with airlines such as SpiceJet and Air India urging passengers to check schedules before heading to the airport.