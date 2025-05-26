India's health infra transformed under PM Modi's rule, says Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday said India's health infrastructure got a massive boost under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, while previous Congress governments neglected the sector. Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of 'Swasti Niwas', a residential facility for cancer patients and caregivers at the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur, he also lauded the private sector for assisting in government efforts to give a boost to healthcare.

Attacking the Congress, he said, "The budget for the health sector is Rs 1.35 lakh crore under PM Modi, while it was Rs 37,000 crore under the Manmohan Singh government." Speaking at the function at NCI, one of the country's premier cancer treatment facilities, Shah said India has the biggest percentage of oral cancer patients in the world, adding that one person dies of cervical cancer in the country every eight minutes.

Till a few years ago, cancer treatment was regarded as non-accessible, but several good institutes have come up in the last 15 years to fight the dreaded ailment. The NCI has provided exemplary service to the poor from not just the state but also neighbouring ones like Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, he said.

Asserting that the Modi government had changed the country's health landscape, Shah said around 10 years ago the poor would not want to get treated due to the prohibitive costs. "Under the Modi government, 60 crore poor people are being provided treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh free of cost. A total of 23 All Indian Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have now been approved compared to seven set up after Independence," he said.

The free treatment limit reaches Rs 25 lakh due to the assistance of state governments, which has been a boon for 60 per cent of the country's population. "There were 387 government medical colleges in the country till 2014, which now stands at 780. The number of MBBS has gone up from 51,000 in 2014 to 1.18 lakh now. PG seats have increased from 31,000 seats to 74,000 seats in this period," he said.

Shah also hailed PM Modi for initiatives like International Yoga Day, Fit India and Khelo India as well as massive welfare programmes connected to clean drinking water, toilet facilities in households and distribution of cylinders to ensure smoke-free kitchens.

Shah said he assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of all assistance from the Central government to set up a state-of-the-art research facility on the premises of the National Cancer Institute. He expressed confidence that the National Cancer Institute will emerge as the best cancer treatment facility in the country in the coming years. He lauded Fadnavis's efforts in sowing the seeds for the cancer institute.

"Cancer treatment is prolonged, and the pain of patients and their families is huge. Only those who experience the pain personally have the spirit of service to the society and ease the suffering of people at large," Shah said. Shah said good intentions always benefit society, and the government's efforts and steps by the private institutions also help.

"Fadnavis conceptualised the institute in 2012. Today, he is a two-time chief minister," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said the new 'Swasti Niwas' is conceptualised to accommodate cancer patients and their families in a comfortable and supportive environment, adding that NCI will be developed as a premier research facility.

A release said the proposed design of the residential facility with a total built up area of 1.7 lakh square feet includes a convenience centre complex, food court etc. It said multinational firm Pernod Ricard India has supported the Swasti Niwas project as part of its CSR initiative, while JJ Consultants is designing it.