Home / India News / Rain, thunderstorm in parts of Rajasthan due to western disturbance

Rain, thunderstorm in parts of Rajasthan due to western disturbance

Thunderstorm activities are likely to continue till May 14, due to which the maximum temperature may fall in most parts

Storm, Storm Lee
Photo: ANI twitter
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rain and thunderstorms were witnessed in many areas of Rajasthan due to the impact of a western disturbance during the last 24 hours, the local weather office said on Saturday.

During this, Gogunda (Udaipur) recorded a maximum rainfall of 75 mm, followed by 34 mm in Ajmer's Bhinay, 18 mm in Buhana of Jhunjhunu and Chhoti Sadri of Pratapgarh and 15 mm in Pugal of Bikaner, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Similarly, several other districts including Bikaner, Dausa, Alwar, Tonk, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu and Sikar also recorded rainfall, the weather departments said as it predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota and Jodhpur divisions on Saturday also.

Thunderstorm activities are likely to continue till May 14, due to which the maximum temperature may fall in most parts.

Also Read

Another IIT aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, fourth case so far in 2024

Lava Storm 5G budget smartphone goes on sale: Know price, specs, and more

20-year-old NEET aspirant commits suicide in Kota; 8th incident of the year

'Bountiful monsoon' expected in India as El Nino conditions weaken

Lava Storm 5G smartphone with FHD+ display launched at Rs 13,499: Specs

Tripura facing fuel crisis as goods train services not yet normalised

Sudden explosion at fireworks manufacturing unit in Sivakasi guts godown

Pleasant weather in Delhi after dust storm, max temp likely to be 39 deg

G20 summit satisfying, forging friendships most significant: EAM Jaishankar

Delhi dust storm: Strong winds leave two dead, 23 injured in Delhi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ThunderstormHeavy rain and thunderstormThunderstormsThundershowersheavy rainsRajasthan governmentrajasthan

First Published: May 11 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story