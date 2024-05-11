Home / India News / Pleasant weather in Delhi after dust storm, max temp likely to be 39 deg

Pleasant weather in Delhi after dust storm, max temp likely to be 39 deg

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius

Storm, Storm Lee
Photo: ANI twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 11:34 AM IST
The national capital on Saturday woke up to a pleasant weather after it witnessed overnight dust storms and rain.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 24.9 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office has predicted thunderstorms with rain during the day.

The city recorded 0.4 mm rain in the last 24 hours and the humidity was 62 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 207 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

Delhi weatherDelhi governmentdust stormDust storms

First Published: May 11 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

