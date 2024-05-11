Home / India News / Delhi dust storm: Strong winds leave two dead, 23 injured in Delhi

Delhi dust storm: Strong winds leave two dead, 23 injured in Delhi

Nine flights were also diverted at the Delhi airport late Friday evening due to bad weather

Photo: ANI twitter (Representative image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
At least two people were killed and 23 injured in storm-related incidents as strong winds uprooted trees, electricity poles and led to portions of walls collapsing across Delhi.

Power was also disrupted in many areas as the dust storm swept the national capital late Friday night.

According to officials, they received 152 calls, including 130 made to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), regarding incidents of uprooting of trees, electricity poles and hoardings.

They said 55 calls were also received about collapse of portions of buildings and structures in the city.

Additionally, the officials said that 202 calls were received regarding power disruptions during the storms in the national capital, the officials said.

Nine flights were also diverted at the Delhi airport late Friday evening due to bad weather, an official said.

First Published: May 11 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

