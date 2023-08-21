Home / India News / Rains 7% deficient in August so far after a surplus July, shows data

Rains 7% deficient in August so far after a surplus July, shows data

While the dry spell has started to end in several areas with the return of rains, the crucial question is how vigorous the rains will be moving forward

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Premium
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The cumulative monsoon shortfall across India as on August 21 was around 7 per cent, which at the start of August was The cumulative monsoon shortfall across India as on August 21 was around 7 per cent, which was a surplus by 5 per cent at the beginning of August. The long dry spell in August across nearly all regions of the country, except for the foothills of the Himalayas and northeastern states, has resulted in a rainfall deficit of around 36 per cent compared to the normal levels for August alone. This is one of the worst deficits in recent memory. While the dry spell has started to end in several areas with the return of rains, the crucial question is how vigorous the rains will be moving forward. Usually, the monsoon starts retreating from parts of Rajasthan in the first week of September. 



Also Read

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

India likely to experience normal rainfall in August and September: IMD

Monsoon fury: Soaring veggie prices in India stoke inflation fears

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

Normal monsoon key but not the only factor to keep inflation under control

Kerala HC raps state govt over delay in disbursing salaries to KSRTC staff

Punjab CM launches 'mera bill' app to reward GST payment on invoice

Odisha approves nine new industrial projects to generate 2,500 jobs

J-K to get Rs 80,000 cr investments for industrial ecosystem: L-G Sinha

Delhi govt will regularise all MCD employees, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Topics :monsoon rainfallRainfallIndia

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in Mumbai

SoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report

3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story