Home / India News / Odisha approves nine new industrial projects to generate 2,500 jobs

Odisha approves nine new industrial projects to generate 2,500 jobs

The approval was made at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by chief secretary PK Jena

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Photo: Twitter @Naveen_odisha

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Odisha government on Monday approved nine new projects worth investment of Rs 873 crore which will create employment opportunities for 2,500 people in the state, an official said.

The approval was made at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by chief secretary PK Jena.

Petronet LNG Limited's compressed biogas and fermented organic manure plant will be set up with an annual capacity of 33,065 M in Deogarh district, the official said.

Pearl Precision Products Private Limited also received the approval for a cutting-edge plastic faucet, water tank, pipes, and fittings manufacturing unit at Paradeep Plastic Park in Jagatsinghpur district.

Indopet Polyplast Private Limited has received the nod to establish a high-capacity manufacturing unit for food-grade pet bottles, jars and pre-forms, with an annual capacity of 8,000 MT in Khurda district, the official said.

The state government also approved TRL Krosaki Refractories Limited's proposal. The project will be set up in Jharsuguda district. It will have a 57,000 MT basic raw material grinding unit, an 11,700 MT monolithic raw material grinding unit, an 8,900 MT high alumina raw material grinding unit, and a 14,400 MT grog processing unit.

The government also approved Chosun Sarvesh Refractories Private Limited's 14,400 MT Tap Hole Clay unit. It will be located at Kuanramunda in Sundargarh district. Chosun is a South Korean company.

Saizar Enterprise Private Limited will set up a steel processing unit for HR and CR coil. The project will come up at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district.

Vikram Private Limited's expansion project for a 0.12 MTPA SMS and 0.1 MTPA TMT plant located in Lahunipada in Sundargarh also got the approval, said the official.

The SLSWCA also approved Coastal Biotech Private Limited's corn processing and corn starch manufacturing unit. This venture, located at Bamuni Industrial Estate in Nabarangpur district, will leverage the district's maize production capacity.

SNM Hotel And Resorts Private Limited will set up a hotel and resort facility at Chikiti in Ganjam, the official added.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Staffing, IT software industries show highest demand for freshers in India

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Odisha approves 25 industrial projects worth Rs 5,827 cr to create jobs

J-K to get Rs 80,000 cr investments for industrial ecosystem: L-G Sinha

Delhi govt will regularise all MCD employees, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Varsities should develop rational thinking, not religious ideas: K'taka CM

Over 30.6 mn voters in Telangana after Special Summary Revision: Official

K'taka to set up committee to formulate education policy after scraping NEP

Topics :Odisha jobsIndustrial production

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in Mumbai

SoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report

3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story