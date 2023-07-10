Home / India News / Rains continue to lash Uttarakhand, several roads closed after landslides

Rains continue to lash Uttarakhand, several roads closed after landslides

The MeT department has issued an alert for heavy rains in 11 districts of the state. Uttarakhand Police has appealed to the people to avoid travelling to the hills unless necessary

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Badrinath National Highway and several other roads in Uttarakhand were blocked due to incessant rains and landslides on Monday, officials said.

The traffic on the highway was restored after a few hours while efforts are on to open other roads that are still closed, they said.

The MeT department has issued an alert for heavy rains in 11 districts of the state. Uttarakhand Police has appealed to the people to avoid travelling to the hills unless necessary.

According to the State Emergency Operation Center, Koti received a maximum of 155 mm of rain, Bhagwanpur 88 mm, Chakrata 74.3 mm, Vikasnagar 66.5 mm, Mussoorie 60.2 mm, Purola 60 mm, Haridwar 57 mm, Kalsi 55.5 mm, Mori 53 mm, Barkot 51 mm, Dhanaulti 45 mm and Laksar 40 mm in the last 24 hours.

Due to incessant rains, all the major rivers, including Ganga are in spate.

In Haridwar, the water level of Ganga was recorded at 292 metres at 8 am, just two metres below the danger level.

According to the officials, the administration is on alert and constantly monitoring the water level of the rivers.

The MeT has forecast heavy rains in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Pauri, Dehradun, Tehri and Chamoli on Monday and Tuesday.

In view of the rain alert, schools in Dehradun, Nainital, Uttarkashi, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar and Almora districts were closed on Monday. Meanwhile, the Chamoli district administration declared a holiday for all schools in the district on Tuesday and Wednesday.

State Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, in a tweet, said that there are possibilities of landslides on the hilly roads because of the incessant rains.

He has appealed to travellers to avoid visiting the hilly areas if not very important. Don't travel unnecessarily, stay in a safe place. For any assistance, inform us on 112, we will reach you, Kumar said.

Also Read

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rains

At least 5 dead, 28 missing in rain-induced landslides in Eastern Nepal

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

Odisha Television introduces Lisa, India's first AI news presenter

PM Modi assures full support to Himachal govt battling flood crisis

Foxconn withdrawal has no impact on India's semiconductor goals: MoS IT

India's power consumption grows by 4.4% to 139.23 billion units in June

Rain push up tomato prices up to Rs 200/kg, other veggies also get costlier

Topics :heavy rainsUttarakhandRainfalllandslide

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story